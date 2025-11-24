NaNA cash transfer praised as lifeline for vulnerable families

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Sainey Camara, Nutrition Field Officer for the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) in the Lower River Region (LRR), has lauded the Nafa cash transfer program as a “very supportive initiative” that has significantly improved the lives of vulnerable households.

Camara made these remarks during a cash transfer event in Kiang Jattaba, LRR, a key milestone in The Gambia’s efforts to alleviate poverty and enhance food security.

- Advertisement -

The Nafa Program, a subcomponent of the Resilience, Inclusion, Skills, and Equity (RISE) Project, is implemented in the 20 poorest districts in The Gambia, with 3 districts already graduated. Beneficiaries in the remaining 17 districts receive a bi-monthly cash transfer of D3,000, coupled with Social and Behavioral Change Communication (SBCC) activities.

The program is a collaborative effort between NaNA, the Department of Community Development (DCD), the Directorate of Social Welfare (DSW), and is funded by the World Bank and the Government of The Gambia.

Camara emphasised that the program addresses multiple dimensions of poverty.

- Advertisement -

“The Nafa cash transfer is not just financial support—it empowers households to break the cycle of vulnerability. It’s a foundation for sustainable livelihoods.”

He said beneficiaries undergo training in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, health, gender-based violence prevention, and early childhood development, equipping them to manage resources long-term.

“The smile on their faces says it all. They want this program to continue,” Camara noted.

He added that in Kiang Jattaba, 169 beneficiaries from 4 communities received their 17th cash installment; with minimal disruptions while in Sibeto – 49 beneficiaries collected their payments, marking the second-to-last cycle for the region.

Fabakary Bass, NaNA’s Nutrition Field Coordinator, reported a smooth process, attributing it to the beneficiaries’ familiarity with the system.

Camara highlighted the program’s transformative impact.

“This cash transfer leaves a lasting mark on communities. With financial literacy, beneficiaries can sustain their households even after the program ends.”

The RISE Project aims to graduate LRR in January, but stakeholders advocate for its expansion to ensure continued support.

The Nafa program has become a beacon of hope, proving that targeted interventions can uplift the most vulnerable.

As The Gambia strives to achieve its development goals, the success of initiatives like this underscores the power of collaboration between government, international partners, and local communities.