TGSB engages stakeholders on electrotechnical standards

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Gambia Standards Bureau on Thursday convened a stakeholder engagement meeting on electrotechnical standards and conformity assessment procedures.

Hosted at the Metzy Hotel, the forum brought together government institutions, private sector operators, and experts to discuss the country’s growing needs in electrical safety and quality assurance.

‎‎Ebrima Bouy, President of the National Electrotechnical Committee (NEC), opened the session by outlining the committee’s recent work, including the development of national electrical wiring standards and standards for insulated cables.

He also highlighted The Gambia’s upgrade within the International Electrotechnical Commission from Affiliate to Affiliate Plus, a change he said gives the country broader access to global standards and technical activities.

‎‎Bouy noted that members of the NEC have taken part in regional and international engagements, including IEC activities hosted abroad. He called on participants to support ongoing efforts to strengthen local standards that guide electrical installations and energy-related products.

‎‎Dr Ernest Aubee, Chairman of the Gambia Standards Bureau Board, said the meeting comes at a time when strong electrotechnical standards are needed to support energy use and economic development. He encouraged participants to share their experiences, stressing that the country’s industrial and housing expansion requires standards aligned with global practices.

‎‎He reminded the gathering that more than 120 electrotechnical standards have already been published and urged the public, especially businesses, to make full use of them. He also underscored the role of the media in raising awareness, adding that proper electrical wiring is essential for safety in homes, offices, and public facilities.

‎‎Director General Papa Secka reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment to improving the regulatory environment for electrotechnical products. He announced recent institutional changes that placed scientific, industrial, and legal metrology under the Bureau, a move intended to create more coordinated oversight.

‎‎DG Secka said the Bureau has long promoted electrotechnical standards but continues to encounter challenges with the quality of imported cables and other products. He cited gaps in enforcement and said price differences sometimes push consumers toward substandard options, creating risks in buildings and public infrastructure.

‎‎According to him, the Bureau plans to introduce conformity assessment procedures linked to the IEC system early next year. The approach, he explained, has been adopted by many countries, including those with advanced testing laboratories, because it is efficient and reliable. He said adopting the system would help ensure that materials used in construction and electrical work meet minimum safety and performance requirements.

‎‎Secka called on stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposed procedures and reaffirmed the Bureau’s commitment to maintain regular engagement with users of electrotechnical standards, from importers and technicians to government contractors.

‎The meeting concluded with an appeal for continued cooperation among institutions, the private sector, and the media to support the safe use of electrical products across the country.