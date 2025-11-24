GHA, ITC host B2B events to boost local sourcing in tourism

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Gambia Hotel Association (GHA), in partnership with the International Trade Centre (ITC), the European Union, FAO and the Roots on Wednesday held a day-long business-to-business matchmaking event under the theme “Strengthening local sourcing for the tourism sector.”

The forum, organised through the EU-funded Youth Empowerment Project (YEP), aimed to link hospitality buyers with local producers and agro-processors.

Held at Bakadaji Hotel, the initiative brought together hotels, restaurants, horticulture suppliers, and processors to foster direct commercial partnerships.

According to organisers, the event seeks to expand local sourcing within the tourism sector and strengthen market linkages for small producers.

Welcoming participants, Marion Nyang, executive director GHA, said the platform was designed to improve supply chains and support collaboration between buyers and suppliers. “The partnerships built today have the potential to grow individual businesses and support the wider food and tourism ecosystem,” ED Nyang noted.

ITC Country Representative Yusupha Keita described the event as part of ongoing efforts to connect tourism and agriculture. He said ITC’s work in The Gambia focuses on opening market opportunities for small producers, women-led groups, and youth.

“This B2B matchmaking is the result of months of preparation, including buyer interviews, supplier assessments and capacity-building through farmer business school, Jokalenteh, and market-readiness training,” Keita said.

He added that strengthening links between agriculture and tourism helps improve rural incomes and food security while promoting local supply chains.

Keita encouraged hotels and restaurants to continue sourcing from Gambian farmers. “When you choose local produce, you invest in communities and support sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

The Project Director also underscored the value of stronger ties between the hospitality industry and horticulture producers. He said Roots remains committed to supporting farmers to meet market standards and benefit from new supply opportunities.

Participants included vegetable suppliers, agro-processors, farmer groups, hospitality managers, and representatives from ITC and Roots.

Organisers expressed hope that the new business connections formed at the event will lead to long-term agreements and increased use of “Made in Gambia” products across the country’s hotels and restaurants.