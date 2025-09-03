Democracy must breathe, not suffocate!

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

There has been an unnecessary storm over Hon Yahya Menteng Sanyang’s simple declaration that he wishes to see Talib lead the UDP in 2026. Some have cast stones; others have gone as far as vilifying him. But pause for a moment, what exactly did he do wrong?

In the lifeblood of democracy, choice is sacred. The very idea of party flagbearership assumes that men and women will rally behind different candidates. Some will say Ousainu Darboe, others will say Yanks Darboe, and others, like Hon Yahya, will say Talib. Is that not the very beauty of political competition? If all voices echoed the same name, then we would not be a democratic family but a choir singing a single note.

To punish someone for openly expressing a preference is to suffocate democracy itself. What Sanyang did is not betrayal, it is not insubordination, it is participation. The worst danger to any party is not diversity of choice, but the silencing of it.

The UDP, like every serious political movement, must embrace internal plurality. Only then can the eventual flagbearer carry the true weight of legitimacy. What weakens a party is not debate, it is fear of debate. What erodes credibility is not choice, it is enforced silence.

Let us therefore defend the right of every militant to declare their preference, so long as it is done with civility and respect. For democracy without freedom of expression is nothing but an empty shell, and a flagbearer chosen without genuine competition is a leader already weakened?

The reason the UDP is asking for selection of flag bearership itself shows that it is a democratic process where it is envisaged that people will have a choice of who they want to be their flag-bearer. This is quite healthy and very normal.

If we truly believe in democracy, then we must allow it to breathe, even when it breathes a name we did not call.

Melville Robertson Roberts

UK

Why Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda should be UDP’s flagbearer for 2026

Dear Editor,

Today (Monday) marks a historic moment as Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda officially submitted his application to be the flagbearer of the United Democratic Party (UDP) for the 2026 Presidential Election.

This decision could not have come at a more crucial time for The Gambia. Our country needs bold, visionary, and competent leadership — and Mayor Bensouda embodies exactly that.

1. Proven leadership: Twice elected as Mayor of Kanifing, Bensouda has shown that he can lead, deliver, and win the trust of the people. His record of service speaks volumes.

2. Accountability & integrity: Despite relentless political witch-hunts and commissions designed to discredit him, no single shred of evidence of corruption or mismanagement has ever been found against him. He has stood tall, proving he is a leader of integrity.

3. Development-oriented: Under his leadership, Kanifing Municipality has seen innovative projects in waste management, urban renewal, and community development — a testament to his ability to translate vision into action.

4. Youthful energy with experience: At a time when Gambians are yearning for a generational shift in leadership, Bensouda represents the perfect blend of youthful dynamism and tested experience. He connects with the aspirations of young Gambians while respecting the wisdom of the elders.

5. Electability: Bensouda has demonstrated broad appeal, winning support not just within the UDP but across the nation. He has what it takes to unite Gambians of all backgrounds and deliver victory in 2026.

The UDP now stands at a crossroads. If the party is to remain the leading force for change and hope in The Gambia, it must rally behind a candidate who is credible, competent, and capable of defeating Adama Barrow and the NPP.

That candidate is Talib Ahmed Bensouda.

The future of The Gambia is too important to gamble with. UDP must choose a flagbearer who reflects the party’s values and the people’s aspirations. Today, Mayor Bensouda has answered that call.

The question is: will the UDP rise to the occasion?

Tombong Saidy

UDP administrative secretary for media and communications