Deposit for presidential candidates goes back to D1M

By Tabora Bojang

Lawmakers yesterday voted to restore a clause in the Election Bill which requires aspiring presidential candidates deposit million dalasi. The fee was revised to D10, 000 after the change of government in 2017, but yesterday the Assembly voted 33 to 3 to restore it.

In the same vein, the number of voters required to support the nomination of a presidential candidate has been increased from 5000 to 15,000 nationwide, with at least 1000 voters from each administrative region.

As for National Assembly elections, aspirants would now require 400 voters as opposed to 300 in the past, from within a constituency while nomination for mayors and chairpersons is increased from 150 to 1000 voters; councilor aspirants are now required get 150 voters’ signature as opposed to 75.

The deposit for National Assembly aspirants has been increased from D5000 to D150,000 while aspirants for mayor

And chairperson, will now deposit D100,000.