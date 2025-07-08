BADMINTON ASSOCIATION SUPPORTS FAJARA CLUB TO PROMOTE GAME

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As part of activities marking World Badminton Day, the president of the Gambia Badminton Association, Abdoulie Ceesay, on Sunday presided over the donation of various badminton equipment to the Fajara Badminton Club at a brief presentation ceremony held at the Fajara Club.

The donated items included rackets, shuttlecocks, nets and other essential badminton gear aimed at boosting the training and development of players at the club.

Speaking to The Standard, Mr Ceesay underscored the association’s commitment to promoting the sport and supporting local clubs to enhance participation and performance in the country.

“We really want to work closely with Fajara Badminton Club because they have a coach who understands and knows badminton very well,” he said. “We are looking forward to a strong collaboration with them, and we are also planning to organise a championship with the club very soon here in Fajara,” Ceesay said.

He added that the donation forms part of the Badminton Association’s broader strategy to equip clubs, develop grassroots talent, and popularise badminton across The Gambia.

World Badminton Day is celebrated annually to promote the sport globally and encourage greater community engagement in badminton activities.

