Deputy Speaker Njie meets Austrian Parliament president

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Seedy SK Njie, on Monday paid a courtesy call on Walter Rosenkranz, president of the Austrian Parliament, at the Austrian Parliament Building in Vienna.

Njie is currently in Vienna at the invitation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), underscoring The Gambia’s increasing engagement with international institutions, particularly in the area of peaceful nuclear applications and development.

The high-level engagement with the Austrian Speaker aimed at advancing parliamentary diplomacy and exploring opportunities for enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Discussions centred on strengthening institutional collaboration in areas of technical assistance, human resource development, and capacity building between the legislative institutions of both countries.

Both parties exchanged views on the role of parliaments in fostering global partnerships, promoting democratic governance, enhancing oversight, and supporting sustainable development. The dialogue also emphasised the potential for cooperation in professional development and technical exchange programmes for parliamentary members and staff.

Njie highlighted the National Assembly’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that support legislative effectiveness, transparency, and innovation. He commended Austria’s strong parliamentary governance structures and expressed keen interest in formal cooperation frameworks, including training programmes and inter-parliamentary exchanges.

During the meeting, Hon Njie proposed the establishment of a Parliamentary Friendship Committee between the two legislatures—a proposal that received immediate endorsement from President Rosenkranz. The Austrian Speaker pledged to dispatch a parliamentary delegation to Banjul before the end of 2025 as a demonstration of Austria’s commitment to enhanced collaboration.

In his remarks, President Rosenkranz welcomed the initiative and lauded The Gambia’s parliamentary leadership for its proactive engagement in international dialogue. He reaffirmed Austria’s readiness to partner with The Gambia in promoting good governance, institutional development, and global peace through strengthened legislative cooperation. President Rosenkranz further directed his Clerk to liaise closely with his Gambian.