DG Bojang updates Assembly about decoupling of GCAA

By Arret Jatta

The director general of Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCCA) Mr Fansu Bojang on Monday appeared before the National Assembly’s Public Enterprise Committee (PEC), to give updates about plans to decouple the functions of GCAA, which he said is approved by cabinet since 2021.

Revealing the plan while reading the 2022 activity report of GCCA, Bojang said the ministry of transport, works and infrastructure commissioned a study in 2020 to review the proposed separation of the regulatory and service provision functions of the Authority.

“This study culminated in the recommendation to decouple the functions of GCAA, which was subsequently endorsed by cabinet in December 2021,” Bojang informed the committee.

He also revealed that in the new set-up, GCAA’s mandate will be confined to regulatory oversight, while a new entity will be set up for airport management and operations.

“An independent bureau for Aircraft Accident Investigation, AAC will also be established in line with international civil aviation standards and recommended practices. It is Government’s intention to introduce a public-private partnership in the operation and management of the airport and for The Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar, ASECNA to provide air navigation services,” he explained.

Mr Bojang reported that during the period under review, a project team was established to implement the decoupling process and the team is being assisted by a consultant.

He further disclosed that during the period under review, 14 aircrafts were on the Gambia Civil Aviation Aircraft register, out of which 9 were airworthy and five did not have valid certificates of airworthiness.

“Two aircrafts were removed from the register and there was no air operator certificate holder during the period, even though the AOC application of Su Airlines was being processed,” he said.

Mr Bojang also informed the committee that in terms of the Corrective Action Plan developed after the IKO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Program the Authority continued implementing activities relating to the CAP and progress has been registered in the closing of identified gaps and the deficiencies continue to be addressed.

“Regarding civil aviation security oversight, the year under review saw the approval of the Aviation Security Quality Assurance Program and the Aviation Security Training Program, whilst the inspection checklist for the Civil Aviation Training Center was developed and is undergoing review. With regards to training and certification, the Authority conducted a recertification of National Aviation Security Instructors,” he further explained.