Dr Sarosh appointed CEO of Pathfinder International

Dr Tabinda Sarosh has been appointed as the CEO of Pathfinder International, a global leader in sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR). This announcement marks a significant milestone as she becomes the first CEO based outside the US, leading from Karachi, Pakistan.

Dr Sarosh brings over 20 years of experience in public health, advocacy, and leadership in development and humanitarian sectors. She has been with Pathfinder since 2016, previously serving as Country Director in Pakistan, President for South Asia, Middle East, and North Africa, and most recently as Interim CEO. Her leadership has driven impactful initiatives in family planning, maternal health, and policy reforms.

A graduate of Dow Medical College with a postgraduate diploma in nutrition, Dr Sarosh is recognized for her strategic vision and commitment to advancing SRHR globally. Her appointment reflects Pathfinder’s focus on addressing healthcare challenges across more than 20 countries.

“Dr Sarosh brings continuity to our work at a critical time, along with more than 20 years of experience as a leader, clinician, and advocate in the development and humanitarian sectors. Her deep commitment to sexual and reproductive health and rights and women’s empowerment continues to inspire our work globally,” Pathfinder said in a statement.

Pathfinder envisions a world where everyone, even in the most challenging environments, has what they need to be healthy, thrive, and live the life they choose.

It expands access to sexual and reproductive health services, opening the door to opportunities for women and all individuals to thrive—economically, educationally, and civically. In compliance with all laws and regulations in the US and in all the countries where it works, Pathfinder is driven by its country-led leadership and local community partners. The organisation brings together a suite of services and programs that enable millions of people to choose their own paths forward.