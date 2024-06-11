Dialogue is the key

- Advertisement -

Reports have it that there were some disturbances in Brikama recently when those who are clearing the road clashed with vendors leading to the arrest of some members of the public. On the one hand, those tasked with the exercise of clearing the road and those who agree with them see it as an essential service to keep the roads clean.

On the other hand, those affected see this exercise as one that is targeting them and therefore depriving them of their livelihoods as these are the places where they sell so as to feed their families.

In some cases, altercations have occurred and some of them became ugly. Both sides claim to be doing what they are doing for the progress of the country. Indeed the development of the country is what everyone claims to wish to do. If this is genuine on the part of anyone, then it is commendable and should be encouraged. If however the methods of that development clash, as seems to be the case currently, then the best possible way to deal with the problem is dialogue.

- Advertisement -

Let no one hold different agendas and sit at a corner and blame the other(s). Have it in mind that just as you wish to see progress so does the next person even if he seems to have ulterior motives. Let the leaders or elders from both sides come together and discuss the issue with a view to finding a lasting solution.

When a problem is discussed, it goes half way to being solved. Such a meeting should therefore be convened as soon as possible and let all delegates come with an open mind so that it will be easy to come to terms. As the Wolof say, ‘reeroo amut ñàkk’a waxtaan moo am’ (conflict only occurs when there is no dialogue).