Digital payment for bus fares launched in Gambia, as Wave signs MoU with GTSC

By Fatou Saho

As part of its mission to make digital payments more accessible and convenient, Wave mobile money app has launched a digital payment for bus fares following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC).

The initiative aims to revolutionise how public transport services are paid for in The Gambia by enabling travelers to pay tickets via the Wave app in a more secure, easier and convenient way.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the GTSC grounds yesterday, the general manager for Wave Gambia, Ms Sainabou Sarr, hailed the partnership of the two institutions describing it “as the beginning of their shared commitment to progress in the transport services”.

She said the new payment system will change how people commute in the Greater Banjul Area and across the country.

“It will save time, reduce friction and bring us closer to a truly digital economy and that is the kind of impact being created in The Gambia” Ms Sarr noted.

She told the gathering that the launch sends a strong message that they are not waiting for the future to arrive but rather building it with strong partnerships, smart executions and shared commitment to progress and digitalisation.

The deputy manager at GTSC, Mr Ba Lamin Darboe, expressed his excitement over their partnership, stating that Wave aligns with their mission of revolutionising transportation in the country to ensure efficiency, accessibility and Innovation for all of their passengers.

“In an era of rapid technological advancement, we recognise the need to embrace innovations to meet the evolving demands of our customers and this is where our partnership with Wave Gambia, a leader in digital financial services, comes in. Together, we will integrate seamless mobile payment solutions into our transportation networks” Mr Darboe explained.

The head of sales at Wave, Amadou Datte, took the gathering through a demonstration on how to use the app to pay for tickets revealing that one can buy a ticket even when offline.