Disaster in Gambian seas: An aquatic environmental catastrophe unfolding

By Musa Bassadi Jawara

The Gambia is facing an environmental disaster of unprecedented proportions. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the country’s fish stocks are severely depleted, with some estimates suggesting that over 75% of marine resources are overexploited or depleted. The European Union has also highlighted the devastating impact of overfishing, with foreign industrial trawlers and fishmeal factories contributing significantly to the depletion of marine resources.

The consequences are dire: fish and seafood are becoming luxury items, unaffordable for the poor and underprivileged. The scarcity is driving up costs, affecting not only local fishermen but also restaurant owners and consumers. “The impact of overfishing is not just an environmental issue, it’s a human rights issue.” “It’s a threat to the livelihoods of thousands of people who depend on fishing for their survival.”

The situation is exacerbated by the lack of effective action from the political class. The opposition is focused on forming coalitions to unseat the government, rather than addressing the environmental crisis. As Rachel Carson once said, “The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.” It’s time for The Gambia to take action to protect its marine resources and ensure a sustainable future.

The statistics are alarming: overfishing affects approximately 300,000 people, or 11% of The Gambia’s population, who rely on fishing for their livelihood. Fishmeal factories target species like sardinella and bonga, crucial for local food security. Illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing costs The Gambia, Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, and Sierra Leone an estimated $2.3 billion annually.

The Gambian government must prioritise protecting its marine resources, enforcing regulations, and supporting local fishermen. International cooperation is also essential to address the global nature of overfishing. As Einstein said, “The future of our planet is at stake, and we must act now to ensure a sustainable future for all.” The Gambia’s aquatic population is peril, and it’s time for action.

A call to unity and action

Running a country is a Herculean task, with myriad components vying for attention. While building roads, bridges, and infrastructure is crucial, it is but one facet of the complex tapestry of national development. The Gambia’s aquatic crisis is a stark reminder of this reality. Going forward, it is imperative that all stakeholders – the government, opposition, civic organisations, NGOs, bilateral and multilateral partners, and the international community – unite in a concerted effort to safeguard The Gambia’s aquatic life and environment.

To our leaders, I say: the legacy you leave behind will be defined by the actions you take today. The energy spent on political campaigns can be chaneled into addressing this crisis. A moratorium on international fishing treaties and a thorough assessment of existing agreements is a good starting point. The consequences of inaction will be severe, and future generations will not forgive your inaction.

“The earth has enough resources for our need, but not enough for our greed.” – Mahatma Gandhi

To the opposition, I say: take a break from your quest for power and focus on the people. The presidency will come, but the destruction of The Gambia’s environment will be irreversible. Join forces with the government to address this crisis, and together, you can be the heroes The Gambia needs.

To all Gambians, I say: we must demand action from our leaders. We must hold them accountable for the future we want. As Wangari Maathai said, “The future is not something we enter, it is something we create.”

Let us act now, for the future of The Gambia, for the future of our planet. The time is now.