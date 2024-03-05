- Advertisement -

There is a very strong link between discipline and development. If there is discipline then certainly there will be development. On the other hand, if there is a lack of discipline there will never be any development whatsoever.

Discipline is not only about being respectful and being someone who does not speak rudely to elders, there are different forms and aspects of discipline. There is financial discipline and many other forms of development.

In The Gambia, one observes many forms of indiscipline and this is what delays our development. One tends to lose hope in the progress of the country. This needs to be looked at properly and plans put in place to change the narrative, as it were.

When one drives on the roads in this country, one will truly appreciate the depths of the problems of indiscipline in this country. One observes drivers drive in such a reckless way that can cause a lot of problems.

The education system should include courses on discipline and try to inculcate such values which will translate to acts of maturity and discipline which will make life easy for everyone. Not only drivers and other road users but every aspect of interactions should be guided by discipline.

When the children are taught our cultural values from as early as grade one, then they will grow up with those values which will distinguish them as good citizens of the country. Let us all work together to ensure that our children have those values.

There should be a campaign to fight against indiscipline.