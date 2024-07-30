DLEAG arrests 2 alleged child offenders with cannabis

- Advertisement -

13-year-old student and a resident of Barra and 17 years old Motorbicycle owner and resident of Ginack Kajata were both arrested by Barra DLEAG at Barra Ferry Terminal on the 26th July 2024 at around 17:50 hours GMT onwards with (2) big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in cement paper and placed inside a black bag pack.

18-year-old Abdoulie Bah a resident of Brikama and a mechanic by profession was arrested by Barra DLEAG station at Barra on the 28th July 2024 at around 18:26 hours GMT onwards with (3) big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in cement papers and inside a black bag pack respectively.

Muhammed Camara a resident of Kanifing South and a student was arrested at GTSC depot on the 25th July 2024 at around 23:15 hours GMT onwards with (19) pieces of Diamond infused gummies which is a suspected drug and concealed in yellow and green sachet respectively.

29-year-old Muhammed Bah a resident of Bakoteh and a driver by profession and 33 years old Sulayman Sanneh a resident of Faraba Bantang and a prison officer by profession were arrested on the 26th July 2024 at around 11:00 hours GMT onwards with wraps of suspected kush and some quantities of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in white paper, transparent nylon bag and multi-color bag respectively.

19-year-old Madi Koroma a Sierra leonean residing at Tanji and a fisherman by profession was arrested by Brusubi DLEAG station at Tanji beach side on the 28th July 2024 at around 17:09 hours GMT onwards with wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in white papers.

19-year-old Babucarr Manneh a resident of Brufut and a fisherman by profession was arrested by Brusubi DLEAG station at Tanji beach side on the 28th July 2024 at around 17:30 hours GMT onwards with (17) wraps of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in transparent nylon bag.

18-year-old Momodou Kah a Senegalese residing at Ndrammeh escalle and a herdsman was arrested by Barra DLEAG station at the outskirts of Ginack on the 28th July 2024 at around 19:03 hours GMT onwards with some plantain of suspected cannabis sativa which is concealed in multi-color nylon bag and inside an ash color bag pack respectively.