Gambia Action Party on Barrow’s remarks on Darboe

Dear President Adama Barrow,

As the leader of our nation, it is crucial to uphold the principles of unity, respect, and justice as enshrined in our constitution. Recent derogatory remarks made against members of the opposition, particularly the United Democratic Party (UDP), contradict the oath you took to protect every citizen, regardless of political affiliation.

Such statements not only undermine our democracy but can also incite division and hatred, which is detrimental to the unity we all strive for.

It is vital to recognize that those in opposition today, including former supporters, deserve protection and respect under your leadership.

Wishing harm upon any individual, especially those who have been part of your political journey, is both morally and legally wrong. We urge you to focus on pressing national issues like the rising cost of living, recent floods, erratic electricity supply, and increasing corruption and crime. Addressing these challenges is where your leadership should be directed.

We call upon your cabinet members and advisers to refute such inflammatory statements and counsel you towards constructive governance. The silence or support of such rhetoric only deepens societal divisions.

Lead with compassion, integrity, and commitment to the values of our constitution, focusing on the well-being of all Gambians.