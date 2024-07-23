Dockworkers award SK Jaiteh

- Advertisement -

Dock Labour Company Gambia Ltd, the body that looks after the affairs and well-being of dockworkers, has awarded top entrepreneur and former dockworker, Alh Salifu SK Jaiteh with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at their office complex in Banjul.

The award aims to recognize the contribution and service of Mr Jaiteh during his time as a dockworker.

Mr Jaiteh, the CEO of SK Jaiteh and Sons and Cyprus Honorary Consul in Banjul, is now one of the biggest suppliers of second hand clothing in The Gambia. He expressed gratitude to the company for the award and retraced his time as a dock worker.

- Advertisement -

“So, any privileges and entitlements I am enjoying in the country today all started from my time as a docker. I am thankful for the recognition,” Jaiteh stated.

He thanked the entire dockworkers in the country from their president to last person together with the managing director of GPA and his staff for the recognition.

Mr Jaiteh, prominent for his generosity and commitment to national service, has supported many sectors of the government and different members of the society.