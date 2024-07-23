Momodou Musa Touray wins prestigious UK journalism award

- Advertisement -

UK-based Gambian journalist and founder of Gambiana online news platform, Momodou Musa Touray, has scooped a gong at a prestigious UK journalism awards on Wednesday night.

Touray, who currently works for London-based financial publication Money Marketing, won Rising Star (B2B) at the Headlinemoney Awards.

The Headlinemoney Awards celebrates the best in journalism and editorial excellence from the world of financial services media.

In a tough category – sponsored by Nucleus – Momodou came out top, with judges praising his “fearless journalism”.

“A talented journalist with an impressive entry showcasing some great examples of work,” explained one judge.

“Momodou’s voice is nice and clear throughout, reassuring us that he knows what he’s talking about. His openings grab and hold the reader’s attention and he has shown he can take mainstream topics and make them relevant to his beat,” said another.

“I’m delighted to have won the Headlinemoney Rising Star B2B Journalist Award,” Momodou told Gambiana after collecting his award at the glitzy ceremony in central London.

“This award means a lot and I’m so honoured to have my work recognised in this way by Headlinemoney.

“Last year was a tough one for me – I lost both my parents. This award is for you Mum and Dad. Love you.

“This accomplishment is not something that I did alone, and there are many others who deserve to share this award.

“I would like to thank all colleagues both present and past for their support, guidance and encouragement.”