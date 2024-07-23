Gov’t sets up taskforce to search for ‘unknown graves’

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The government has set up a task force to investigate the whereabouts of victims of the former regime whose graves are still unknown.

State Counsel Saffie Nyang, who works under the Ministry of Justice Post TRRC Unit, disclosed this at a government press conference yesterday.

Counsel Nyang said the setting up of the task force is in response to a TRRC recommendation for government to look into the whereabouts of victims of enforced disappearances whose graves and burial sites are not known and whereabouts still uncertain.

She added that the task force will among others look into the cases of the West African nationals that were enforcedly disappeared in the Gambia in 2005 and also cases of several other Gambians who went missing during Jammeh’s 22 years rule and their whereabouts are not known.

It will be chaired by the Ministry of Justice working in partnership with the Gambia Police Force, Gambia Armed Forces, State Intelligence Services and victim-led organisations in The Gambia.

According to Counsel Nyang, the major role of the task force is to ensure that burial sites are identified and exhumed to enable victims know the whereabouts of their loved ones.

“This is a very technical process and it requires a lot of funding because exhuming graveyards requires a lot. They already have their Terms of Reference and they now they are trying to forge partnerships with relevant international institutions that may have the capacity to assist us.”