Friday, August 14, 2020
Dozens injured in Niamina communal clash

374
pro lamin njie
By Tabora Bojang

A communal violence between Niamina Sambang Fula Kunda and Mandinka Kunda Tuesday evening left over dozens severely injured and several compounds set ablaze, police confirmed.

“We can confirm the communal dispute between Niamina Sambang Fula Kunda and Mandinka Kunda on 11th August 2020. The incident resulted in 22 injuries from both sides including a woman and three compounds in Fula Kunda were burnt,” police spokesman Superintendent Lamin Njie said.

He said a team of security officers was dispatched to the ground to curb further spread of the violence. “Equally, an investigation is opened into the matter.”
Asked if any arrests have been made, PRO Njie said details of arrests have not reached his office so far, hence investigations to get all those involved continue.
Violence between the two CRR communities continues to flare up since communal tensions broke out over disputed rice fields in 2018.

According to media reports, the incident occurred when a donkey from one of the rival communities entered into the farmland of others leading to confrontation.

