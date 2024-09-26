Dr Bolonding Bojang dies

- Advertisement -

The death has been announced of Dr Lamin Bolonding Bojang, a renowned medical doctor and politician. He died at the EFSTH yesterday believed to be over 70 years.

Born in Brikama, Bolonding was one of the town’s first and better-known medical professionals whose generosity and compassion was unrivaled.

His experience in dealing with the daily plight and challenges of the poor inspired him to go into politics in 1991 when he formed the Peoples Democratic Party.

In the run up to historic 2016 election, he was elected leader of the National Convention Party and contested the opposition coalition convention.

Tributes poured from many Gambians at home and abroad who spoke of his kindness and humility.