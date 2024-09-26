Families of Bakau boat victims speak

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Grief-stricken Bakau family members of the victims of the tragic migrant boat are still reeling from the disaster that claimed over dozen lives from the town alone.

The ‘back-way’ travelers are said to have died on a boat found drifting in the waters in Dakar a few days ago.

The Standard went into the town yesterday to hear grim stories from families about the shocking loss of lives in the same community.

One of them is Amie Jarju, better known as Amie Mbaye, a 36-year-old hotel worker, who is survived by two children, one of them, aged 18.

Amie’s siblings Mama and Buba said she left town on 10 August to Senegal where she boarded the boat at Mbour on 12 August at midnight. “I knew this because I spoke to her the day before she left. That was the last time I heard from her,” Buba said.

He said they could not understand how a boat that left over a month ago could still be found within Senegalese waters, adding that there was no report that it sank.

Another compound hit by the tragedy was Jaiteh Kunda in Kachikally, where the head of the family Sambou Jaiteh, confirmed that 4 members of his family have perished, among them is his son’s wife Tida Jaiteh, his wife’s adopted daughter Binta Manneh and his grandsons Faburama Gassama and Lamin Jaiteh.

The old man said Faburama’s passing really hit him. “He was very knowledgeable in both English and Arabic and has just completed college and the university and is unmarried. That is very sad to take. I have nothing to tell the government. I leave everything in the hands of God. I want to advise children to listen to their parents and avoid this journey. A lot of people perished in it but I know it is the high ambitions of the young people to stand for their families”, Sambou said.

Mam-Ngor Njie, another parent, said he believes his daughter Sohna Njie also died in the tragedy. According to Ngor, Sohna was only 19 years old and only completed school last year. He said he was not aware of her daughter’s intentions to leave.

Njie, who wept as he remembered her young daughter, advised the government to find ways to tackle backway by addressing the pull factors that attract young lives to travel to Europe by any means.

Six other people from the same compound are also believed to have died. They are; Ebrima Kebbeh, Saja Leigh, Manziro Kone a Malian, Adama Sangareh, Saikou Camara and Muhammed Ceesay.

Musu Jobarteh, an old woman, also told The Standard that her grandson and daughter Binta Conteh and Ba Lamin Conteh have also perished in the tragedy. Binta was 23 and Ba Lamin, 25.

Another woman also confirmed to The Standard that her son Morro Chorr and grandson Musa Saine have also died. Morro was a plumber who graduated from GTTI. He was in his early 30s while Musa was 18.

Ndey Corr from Bakau Manneh Kunda also lost her daughter Adama Camara. Adama was 25 years old and she left behind her twin sister.

Ndey said when they did not know of Adama’s whereabouts, they contacted ‘the boat owner’ who confirmed Adama’s name was in the list. Since then, they did not hear anything about her until yesterday.

Baboucarr Jallow also lost his nephew Alagie Bajinka who was in his early 20s. Bajinka was a technician and his uncle said he made a previous unsuccessful attempt to embark on irregular migration.

Jallow blamed the government for the rising trend of the journey, saying he has never heard any official address the public about their plans to stop this tragedy. “They have failed to create jobs for the young people,” he charged.

Mariatou Trawally, a mother, also lost her son Salifu Kiyabu, a 13-year-old. She said her son was a good footballer who would always tell her his ambition was to play football and take her to pilgrimage in Mecca.

Binta Jadama, another affected mother, said she lost her son Omar Jaiteh known as Kalifa.

Omar is survived by a wife and nine children. By the time he was leaving, his youngest daughter was six months old. Omar was a fisherman and his widow Mariama Njie called on the government to ensure more jobs are created and regular means of migration are enhanced.

The Standard contacted the Immigration Department but an official said they were not aware of the incident and promised to engage and get back to us.