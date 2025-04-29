Dr Ceesay slams opposition as visionless

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Citizen Alliance (CA) leader, Dr Ismaila Ceesay, has blasted the Gambian opposition saying they lack vision and are incapable of governing the country.

Addressing journalists on Sunday shortly after attending a meeting of the governing National Peoples Party (NPP) and its partners at State House, Dr Ceesay said: “We are going to do everything within our powers to stop them from getting into government. That is very clear. That is why this meeting is important. For me, it is a launch pad for the 2026 campaign and I am happy that there is unity within the ranks of the alliance and everybody is on board.” The CA leader also described the NPP Grand Alliance as unique with tremendous experience offered by the APRC and NRP.

“I see no reasons why this alliance should fail and now that we are united, we are going to pull our resources together- human, intellectual and monetary to ensure that we deliver victory in 2026 so that people who have no vision or alternative never assume power in this country,” he added.

At that juncture, the leader of the NRP, Hamat Bah, intervened to clarify that Dr Ceesay’s comments on the NPP Alliance stopping the opposition should not be misinterpreted to mean the government is going to forcefully stop the opposition.

“We are democrats and we believe in the rule of law and democracy. We are going to stop them but only through the ballot box. We will make sure they don’t win. That’s what he meant,” Mr Bah added.

Commenting on the meeting and its significance, Dr Ceesay commended the president for his foresight and vision to bring all the coalition partners together to discuss how they are going to approach the 2026 presidential election.

“Obviously, anybody who knows this president or worked with him,will notice his ability to forgive, his patience and tolerance. Not many people can boast of those qualities.”

He disclosed that the political grouping has agreed to do everything within its capacity to get Barrow re-elected in 2026 so that he can continue his transformative agenda.

“The second objective is to ensure when he is re-elected, we continue to support him so that he is able to continue his development trajectory,” Dr Cessay said.