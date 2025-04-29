Amir says Ahmadiyya is not a new religion

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Amir Baba Trawally of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat on Friday told the 47th Jalsa Salana ceremony at Nusrat Senior Secondary School that the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at is not outside of Islam, nor is it a new religion.

The Amir further stated that it is important for people to understand the purpose and foundation on which the Jama’at was established.

“Over 1400 years ago, the Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad Mustapha had prophesised about the coming of a reformer, Imam Mahdi, in the later days whose mission is to revive Islam and return it to its true teachings and practices as demonstrated by Prophet Muhammad.

“This prophecy, about a special individual coming to revive religion and unite the world under the banner of the oneness of Allah, is found in all major religions of the world,” Amir Trawally argued.

He said, therefore, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at is not outside of Islam, and is not a new religion. ”We are indeed those true followers of Prophet Muhammad Mustapha, who believe in him and who uphold him with the highest honour and respect. We believe that he is the most perfect person, the most honourable and the best individual created by Allah and the best of all the prophets and messengers sent by Allah,” he said.

Amir Trawally further reminded the worshippers that the Jalsa Salana event is not a mere worldly gathering, but it also has a very divine and unique purpose.

He concluded by calling on all Gambians to continue to nurture peace, tolerance and respect for each other regardless of religious faith.

Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow who represented President Adama Barrow praised the Jama’at for its contributions to socio-economic advancement of the country cutting across many sectors. The event was attended by senior government officials and National Assembly members.