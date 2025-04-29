NPP GRAND ALLIANCE VOWS TO TROUNCE OPPOSITION IN 2026

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

With the 2026 presidential elections some 20 months to go, the governing National People’s Party and its Grand Alliance members on Sunday met at State House to strategise ahead of the election.

The five-hour long close door meeting was held between party leaders of the NPP, NRP, CA, GMC, DP, NCP, APRC, NCP and representatives from GPDP and ARND.

Shortly after the meeting, the various party leaders spoke to the waiting journalists, with all expressing strong commitment and desire to stand by President Barrow to secure a third term.

“It has been a very fruitful meeting. We have had very frank discussions and exchanged a lot of ideas. We have now drawn strategies on how to advance this process as we are aware of the fact that politics in this country has gone under an evolution. It has become more dynamic and responsive, so measures are needed to deal with some of the emerging issues as we cruise along towards 2026,” Hamat Bah told journalists.

He said the meeting set the pace and the agenda towards achieving the goal of victory in 2026.

“We believe that it’s a good start in the right direction.”

Asked what are some of the issues discussed, Mr Bah tensely said: “You cannot disclose all your strategies to your enemies. We want to keep our strategies to ourselves because we want to finish and smash them.”

The deputy spokesperson of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), Seedy Njie, said the NPP is grateful to all its allies and the president very much appreciates the partnership which has grown from strength to strength.

“It has also been very genuine. You cannot find any partnership like this around the world. A partnership of several political parties lasting for eight years is unprecedented and we want to stick to it and strengthen it to ensure it trickles down to the regional, constituency, village and national levels,” he added.

GMC leader Mai Ahmad Fatty said the ‘conclave’ was a demonstration of unity, purposefulness and a sense of patriotism among all stakeholders in the Grand Alliance.

The APRC leader Fabakary Tombong Jatta described the talks as successful.

“It has availed us the opportunity to discuss how to ensure the betterment of the alliance,” he said.