Dr Jagne honoured with Outstanding Healthcare Leadership Award

The Managing Director of Africmed International Hospital, Dr Omar Jagne, recently received a prestigious “Outstanding Healthcare Leadership Award” from Tech Innovation Awards (TIA) at an august event held at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria.

Dr Omar Jagne, a highly professional medical director and well-respected personality in The Gambia and beyond, was among distinguished personalities awarded for their extraordinary service in the health sector through the application of digital technology.

Dr Jagne, a selfless leading light with a mission to serve humanity, has received three international awards in 2025. This could be described as a big boost for not only Africmed International Hospital but also for The Gambia at large.

This achievement is a testament of the commitment and dedication that Dr Jagne displays in driving digital transformation, business growth and economic progress across the continent.

The Gambian medical personality received this latest award during the 9th Tech Innovation Awards (TIA) 2025 on November 29 at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria. The Awards highlight how technology is shaping a smarter, more agile and inclusive digital ecosystem- transforming operations, enabling efficiency and creating new opportunities that positively impact businesses, governments, and communities.

Each year, Tech Innovation Award (TIA) provides a platform for industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to network, share insights, and celebrate achievements. The Awards Night is not just about recognition –it is about inspiring the future of Africa digital economy.

To this end, the Tech Innovation Awards (TIA) has become one of Africa’s most prestigious platforms celebrating excellence in Technology and Innovation. Often referred to as the “Oscars of the (ICT) industry, the Awards initiative recognises organisations and individuals driving digital transformation, business growth, and socio-economic progress across the continent.

In receiving the award, Dr Jagne expressed heartfelt appreciation to Tech Innovation Awards (TIA) for the recognition. He said the award was in recognition of his hard work and contribution to driving digital transformation in the ICT industry. He has been crowned with this award – Outstanding Healthcare Leadership Award 2025 – by Tech Innovation Awards (TIA), based on his institution’s service and sterling performance in the application of digital technology in health delivery.

Dr Jagne, who let the award be received on his behalf in Nigeria, dedicates the Award to his staff, the University of the Gambia’s medical students, and those at Anti-Doping at GNOC for their support in one way or the other.

The Africmed boss further acknowledges and hails all those who participated in nominating him out of many to grab this award – Outstanding Healthcare Leadership Award 2025.

He said he is honoured and humble to receive such a prestigious international award, and describes the award as a boost that would encourage him to do more in the years ahead.