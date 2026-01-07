NSPA donates ambulances to gov’t to boost rural healthcare

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The National Social Protection Agency (NSPS) recently handed over two modern ambulances to the Ministry of Health as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery in hard-to-reach communities under the Vulnerable Youth and Women Support Project.

The handover took place at the Ministry, which also supports the rehabilitation of Fatoto and Kuntaur healthcare centres, marking a deepening collaboration between the Social Protection Agency and the Ministry of Health aimed at improving access to essential health services for vulnerable populations.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at the ceremony, the outgoing Executive Director of the National Social Protection Agency and former project coordinator, Modou Lamin Dibba, said the initiative reflects a shift from traditional social protection approaches focused largely on cash transfers.

He said the agency is now investing in sectors that address the root causes of vulnerability.

“We are now looking at vulnerability from a broader perspective by investing in health and education, especially during the formative years of children and young people,” Dibba said.

- Advertisement -

He explained that the project focuses on improving access to basic social services such as health and education while also enhancing literacy and skills development in partnership with relevant institutions.

Dibba described the health component as one of the largest under the project, noting that the ambulances are meant to complement the rehabilitation of the Fatoto and Kuntaur health centres.

He said the focus on maternal and child health is intended to improve long-term outcomes and reduce vulnerability over time. “This handover marks the beginning of sustained collaboration, with plans for more ambulances, equipment, and completed renovations,” he added.

Representing the Office of the Vice President, Ousman Ceesay described the event as a milestone in the implementation of the project.

He said the ambulances will improve referral services and healthcare delivery in remote areas, particularly in Fatoto and Kuntaur.

Ceesay conveyed the Vice President’s appreciation for the close collaboration between the Social Protection Agency and the Ministry of Health, from project design to procurement and delivery.

Minister of Health Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh welcomed the support and commended the agency for recognising the central role of health in national development.

He said the ambulances and ongoing renovations will strengthen referral systems, improve access to care in underserved areas, and help save lives, especially among mothers and children.

“This intervention will reduce delays in emergency response and ease access to health services in communities that are often difficult to reach,” Dr Samateh said.

He highlighted broader government investments in health infrastructure, equipment, training of health professionals, and expansion of ambulance services.

According to him, the number of public sector ambulances has increased significantly in recent years, contributing to improved health outcomes. He cited a reported drop of more than 50 per cent in the maternal mortality ratio within the year under review.

Dr Samateh also revealed that preparations are underway to renovate additional health facilities across the country and announced that the project is expected to provide six more ambulances and seven trekking vehicles to support outreach services and reduce pressure on emergency transport.

In a related development, the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, Ndemban unit, recently received a 3D Ziehm vision X-ray machine through support from Swedish organisations based in Gothenburg

The donation was facilitated by the Swedish African Neurosurgery in collaboration with backing from universities and hospitals, including Sahlgrenska University Hospital.

Hospital officials said the machine is critical for surgical procedures such as orthopaedic operations and cardiac pacemaker implantation, noting that it is the first 3D Ziehm vision of its kind in the Senegambia region.

Representatives of the Gambian community in Gothenburg were praised for mobilising resources and financing the shipment of the equipment to The Gambia.

Health authorities said the two interventions reflect growing partnerships between government institutions, development partners, and the diaspora in strengthening healthcare delivery and improving outcomes for vulnerable communities.