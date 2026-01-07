Gov’t launches food-based dietary guidelines to tackle malnutritionBy Aminata Kuyateh

- Advertisement -

The government through the Ministry of Health recently launched the National Food-Based Dietary Guidelines as a policy instrument aimed at improving diets, strengthening food systems, and promoting better health outcomes across the population.

The event held at Sir Dawda Jawara conference centre, brought together senior government officials, representatives of United Nations agencies, development partners, academia, civil society, traditional and religious leaders and the media, reflecting the multisectoral approach behind the guidelines.

According to health officials, the guidelines will respond to the country’s growing nutrition challenges and are intended to guide both individual behaviour and public policy.

PS at the Ministry of Health, Dr Yusupha Touray, said The Gambia is facing a triple burden of malnutrition, including undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies and a rising prevalence of overweight and diet-related non-communicable diseases.

He noted that these challenges continue to affect human capital, education outcomes, productivity and economic growth.

Dr Touray stressed that unhealthy diets are now among the leading risk factors affecting public health, adding that the response must go beyond clinical treatment. According to him, population-wide and food-based preventive approaches are required to reduce the burden of diet-related diseases.

PS Touray explained that the National Food-Based Dietary Guidelines provide a science-based and culturally appropriate framework to promote healthy eating using locally available foods.

The guidelines encourage dietary diversity and aim to prevent all forms of malnutrition while guiding policies and investments across health, agriculture, education, and social protection sectors.

Dr Touray said the process was anchored on principles such as food security, cultural sensitivity, value addition, market access, evidence-based action and climate resilience.

They advise Gambians to consume a variety of foods, increase intake of fruits and vegetables, choose whole grains and legumes, include appropriate animal source foods, limit salt, sugar and unhealthy fats, observe food safety practices, remain physically active and support sustainable local food systems.

According to officials, the launch marks the shift from policy development to implementation, with plans to integrate the guidelines into health services, school curricula, agricultural extension services and community programmes.

The Ministry of Health called on development partners, civil society, the private sector, the media and communities to support effective implementation to achieve lasting nutrition and health outcomes.

Speakers acknowledged the contributions of current and former leaders in the nutrition sector and commended the Multisectoral Technical Working Group for steering the development process.

Malang Fofana, executive director general at NaNA, explained that malnutrition remains a public health concern in The Gambia despite progress in reducing stunting, wasting and anaemia.

He noted that rates of overweight, obesity, hypertension and diabetes are increasing, largely due to changing diets and lifestyles. Data presented showed improvements in child nutrition indicators but also revealed that many households cannot afford a nutritious or healthy diet.

Speakers described the guidelines as a preventive and cost-effective tool designed to translate scientific evidence into practical advice for individuals, households, institutions and policymakers.

Dr Mustapha Ceesay, rep FAO said the document is aligned with FAO and WHO recommendations and tailored to Gambian dietary habits and food systems.

Prof Paul Bass, speaking on behalf of the multisectoral technical working group, delivered the vote of thanks and described the launch as a milestone that marks the transition from development to implementation.

He commended government ministries for leadership and political will and thanked the National Nutrition Agency, regulatory bodies and partners including FAO, WFP, UNICEF and WHO for financial and technical support.

Special recognition was given to Professor Richmond Aryeetey the lead technical consultant, who said the guidelines are intended as a tool to transform dietary behaviour and strengthen the food system.

He explained that the guidelines were developed using a life course approach and tested nationwide to ensure feasibility and cultural relevance, adding that they could serve as a reference within the ECOWAS region.

The guidelines are presented using a calabash as a visual symbol of Gambian culture and identify six food groups including staples, vegetables, fruits, legumes and nuts, animal source foods, and fats and oils.

Thirteen key recommendations promote balanced meals, regular consumption of vegetables and fruits, moderation in the use of fats, sugar and salt, adequate water intake, food hygiene, physical activity and appropriate feeding of young children alongside breastfeeding mothers.

Speakers concluded that successful adoption of the guidelines depends on coordinated action to improve food availability, affordability and access.

They reaffirmed that the guidelines are intended to improve nutrition, health and well-being nationwide and called for shared responsibility in their implementation.