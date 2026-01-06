4 URR CLUBS RESTORED AFTER HIGH COURT SETTLEMENT

- Advertisement -

Four Upper River Region football clubs — Kuteh Jombulu, Niumuna United, Briffu FC, and Tabanding FC — have been officially restored to the Regional Third Divison league following a settlement endorsed by the High Court of The Gambia. They were expelled by the regional football association in URR for allegedly attending a forum organised by Team Restore Confidence led by Sadibou Kamaso, a critic of the Gambia Football Federation. Many believed the move was potically mitivated and the clubs challenged their expulsion in the courts which recommended a mediation and settlement.

An agreement, reached through mediation on 12 December 2025, confirmed that the clubs remain in the league and will not be relegated over the dispute. Their original league positions have also been fully protected.

The settlement also orders their reinstatement into all official league communication channels, ensuring they are fully included in competition matters going forward.

“Financially, the annual D7,500 subscription fee has been addressed with relief measures. All teams will enjoy a one-year waiver, while the four affected clubs have been granted a three-year exemption, meaning they will not pay any subscription fees until the 2029 season.

To ensure transparency, the Upper River Region Football Association is required to issue a public statement confirming the clubs’ return and guaranteeing equal treatment in the future,” the agreement stated.