Dr Jagne wins 2 prestigious international awards

Prominent Gambian medical health executive, Dr Omar Jagne, managing director and CEO of Africmed International Hospital Gambia, has been given the Digital Health Provider of the Year 2025 award.

Prior to this award, Dr Jagne was recently feted as Medtech CEO of the Year 2025 in Accra, Ghana. This could be described as unprecedented achievements not only for Dr Jagne and Africmed International Hospital but also for The Gambia.

Digital Economy Magazine’s Africa Digital Economy Awards (ADEA) conferred the award on Dr Jagne at ADEA’s tenth edition held at Emara Ole Seren Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, on 11th September 2025 for his outstanding service, industry, experience, outstanding leadership, innovation and efforts in the technology sector.

At the awards, Dr Omar Jagne was among distinguished personalities recognised for highly promoting and shaping the business world with impactful tech solutions that inspire the next generations.

ADEA’s mission is to propel growth in Africa digital economy and to acknowledge those driving this transformation.

The event highlighted how far the continent has come – from nascent tech hubs a decade ago to a vibrant ecosystem of startups, fintech innovators, and transformation leaders today. The good progress reinforces the message that digital innovation is now at the heart of Africa’s development, contributing to job creation, poverty reduction, improved service delivery, and the achievement of sustainable development goals.

Participating at ADEA brings invaluable benefits to the participants.

The ADEA awards gala showcases leadership, creates recognition for organisations’ contribution to Africa’s digital transformation, whether in fintech, cybersecurity, infrastructure or digital innovation.

It also creates opportunity for networking with key stakeholders, for engaging with top policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and innovators from across Africa.

The awards let participants and their organisations gain more visibility, as it elevates company brands in front of influential decision-makers and potential partners who are shaping the future of Africa Digital Economy.

The citation for Dr Jagne’s award read: “In recognition of our outstanding service, industry experience, outstanding leadership, innovation and efforts in the technology sector, the Board of Africa Digital Economy Awards 2025 awarded Digital Health Provider of the Year 2025 to Africmed International Hospital The Gambia”.

About Digital Economy Magazine:

Digital Economy Magazine was founded in 2002, and has been delivering digital technology news, reviews, essential tips, exclusive interviews, as it provides fresh perspectives on global digital economy progress.