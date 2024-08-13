Dr Mamadou Tangara, Foreign Minister

- Advertisement -

Bismillahi Rahman Alraheem

Your Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,

Secretary General of the OIC,

Honourable Ministers,

Distinguished Delegates,

It is with great honour that I address you at this Open-Ended Executive Committee Meeting. Allow me to start by expressing my pleasure to Chair this very important meeting and to welcome all of you to this great and historic city of Jeddah.

Honourable Ministers, esteemed colleagues, distinguished guests,

Today, we stand at a critical juncture in the history of our Ummah, facing a crisis that threatens to unravel decades of Diplomatic efforts and plunge our world into deeper conflict. The recent events in Gaza and the assassination of the former Prime Minister of the State of Palestine,

H. E. Sheikh Ismael Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday, 31 July 2024, mark a significant escalation in the ongoing strife that already burdens the heart of every peace-loving individual here and abroad.

As we gather here the illegal occupation of Palestine continues to be a source of immense pain and suffering. This unlawful act not only undermines the prospects for a peaceful resolution but also exacerbates the tensions within this region. The aggression and violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran by the assassination of a political leader on its soil is an act that cannot be viewed in isolation. This heinous act serves only to escalate the existing tensions, potentially leading to a wider conflict that could engulf the entire region.

The humanitarian catastrophe currently unfolding in Gaza is both profound and devastating, with far-reaching consequences not only for the region but for the international community as well.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been reported killed in the ongoing conflict, with almost 2 million more displaced. The scale of this displacement has resulted in unprecedented strain on resources and infrastructure within Gaza and in neighbouring areas where refugees seek shelter. Essential services like healthcare, water sanitation, and electricity are severely compromised, leading to outbreaks of disease and severe shortages of basic necessities.

The conflict disproportionately affects the most vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and the disabled. Many children have been orphaned or separated from their families, facing trauma and a lack of access to education, which could have long-lasting effects on their development and the future stability of the region.

Gaza’s economy, already weakened by years of blockade and previous conflicts, faces further destruction. Infrastructure critical to economic activities, such as roads, factories, and farms, has been damaged or destroyed. This economic degradation not only deepens poverty but also impedes future recovery and increases dependence on international aid.

The escalation in Gaza risks broader regional instability. Neighbouring countries, already dealing with their own political and economic challenges, must now address the implications of increased refugee flows and the potential for cross-border militant activities. Moreover, the conflict could lead to a further polarization between different factions and states in the Middle East, complicating peace efforts and potentially drawing in larger international powers.

The international community’s response to the crisis in Gaza influences global geopolitical dynamics. Inconsistent responses or perceived inaction can lead to criticisms of international organizations and major powers. This situation also tests the effectiveness of international law and humanitarian norms, particularly regarding the protection of civilians in conflict zones.

The ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis provide fertile ground for radicalization, as prolonged suffering and injustice can drive individuals toward extremism. This radicalization has the potential to increase terrorism and violence, further destabilizing the region and beyond.

The catastrophe in Gaza calls for an urgent and coordinated international response to alleviate human suffering, protect human rights, and foster a durable peace that addresses the root causes of the conflict. It is crucial for the global community to come together to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those in need and to work towards a sustainable political solution that promotes peace and security for all people in the region.

Your Excellencies, Honourable Ministers,

The assassination of Sheikh Ismael Haniyeh will not quell the Palestinian cause; rather, it amplifies it, underscoring the urgency for justice and human rights for the Palestinian people. Let it be known that such actions will not deter but rather strengthen the resolve of those who seek peace and justice.

The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nation-States are fundamental principles underpinning the international order, as articulated in the United Nations Charter, the OIC Charter and other International Agreements. Respecting these principles has profound implications, and their violation equally carries significant consequences.

Respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nation-states is crucial for maintaining international order and promoting peaceful coexistence. While the International Community may find justifiable reasons to intervene in certain situations, such as preventing genocide or severe human rights abuses as in the case of Gaza, these actions should be carefully considered and, ideally, supported by international mandates to ensure they are conducted responsibly and effectively. The consequences of not respecting these principles often lead to destabilization, conflict, injustice, crimes against humanity and human suffering, emphasizing the need for adherence to international norms and laws.

Honourable Ministers, Distinguished Delegates,

On behalf of His Excellency, The President of The Gambia, Chairman of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of Sheikh Ismael Haniyeh, the Palestinian People and to all those who stand for peace and justice. May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may Allah grant him Jannat Al Firdaus, Ameen.

Let me seize this opportunity to state that we are gathered here in Jeddah, graciously hosted by His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. We express our heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support and generous hospitality during our stay in The Kingdom and for the hosting of this very important meeting.

I also extend special thanks to the Secretary General of the OIC for his excellent work in the arrangements and conduct of our gathering.

Honourable Ministers,

Let us proceed with a clear focus on our shared goals: peace, justice, and the restoration of dignity to all those affected by this conflict. It is through our united efforts that we can hope to achieve a durable ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages, thereby paving the way for a lasting peace that respects the rights and sovereignty of all states and peoples involved. We therefore reiterate our call for an International Peace Conference for a lasting solution to the Palestinian problem. In our view, the best option for a peaceful settlement of this dispute between the two States is not a military one but a Peace Accord based on the two-States solution guaranteeing both states their legitimate and inalienable rights to full sovereignty and self-determination.

In this context, we reaffirm the need to enable the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate national rights, as recognized by the International Community through its recognition of a State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Shareef as its Capital.

In conclusion, let me emphasize that the OIC’s principles and policies are centred on fostering a just, peaceful, and prosperous world. By respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, promoting human rights, and encouraging economic development, the Organization aims to build a harmonious global community. The message to its members, the Ummah, and the international community is one of unity, justice, peace, and cooperation, urging all to work together for the betterment of humankind.

Thank you very much indeed for your kind attention.

Assalamu Alaikum Warahmatullah Wabarakatuh.

THE END