GFF congratulates Red Scorpions

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) congratulated female football champions Red Scorpions on their maiden campaign in the Wafu- A Caf Champions League qualifiers. The Gambian team finished their campaign with a goalless draw against hosts Mogbewmo Queens of Sierra Leone to end on four points.

Though this is not enough to qualify for the group stages of the Caf Women’s Champions League, there are a lot of positive takeaways from their outings with some good performances.

“You shall ever be remembered for being the pioneer of the competition in the country. Your impeccable track record as the leader in women’s football is deeply commended and appreciated by the federation, and is serving as an inspiration, encouragement and motivation for the many young women and girls in the trade. Your laudable performance as beginners in the tournament is hailed by all. Hearty congratulations for representing the Federation and the entire country well,”the GFF president Lamin Kabba Bajo said in praise of the team.

- Advertisement -

In turn, Red Scorpions expressed gratitude to the GFF for its support to the Club.