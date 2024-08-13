GEORGE GOMEZ FOUNDATION PRESENTS KITAID GEARS TO 26 SPORT TEAMS

- Advertisement -

The George Gomez Foundation, the coordinators of KitAid The Gambia, yesterday distributed volumes of sports kits to 26 teams.

KitAid is a charity that collects football kits from UK and distributes them to underprivileged children and adults in some of the world’s sports loving countries

The charity is founded by Derrick Williams MBE in 1998.

A few years ago, the late George Gomez, great sport administrator networked with Derrick to expand the charity to Gambia and Senegal with team as from each country receiving materials annually.

After the passing of George in 2020, his family and colleagues set up a foundation in his memory to continue his legacy and work, one which is the coordination of the KitAid charity in The Gambia.

Addressing the assembly of beneficiary teams and invited guests, Adama Bah, former colleague of Goerge, paid tribute to him and recounted the history of KitAid in the Gambia.

He urged the Gambian authorities and private sector to extend support the foundation in the shipment of the materials each time collection is made for Gambian teams.

James Gomez, long standing sport administrator and chairman of the foundation, paid a glowing tribute to George for his many visionary invitations that cut across sports, culture among other sectors.

He assured the foundation will endeavor to continue the legacy of the late George Gomez. Mahmoud Jawla, the executive director of the National Sports Council NSC, said his office has taken note of the operations of the foundation especially the KitAid project and would definitely extend funding to facilitate future shipment. He said he had personally learned a great deal from the late George Gomez who was an inspiration in many ways.