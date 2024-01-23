Drug abuse and security

- Advertisement -

The primary duty of a government is to protect its citizens from every type of harm. This is sometimes complex as governments should protect citizens even against themselves. If a citizen wishes to do something that has the potential to harm him or her, it becomes the responsibility of the government to stop them. This is why sometimes there are mandatory evacuations when danger looms.

The issue of drug abuse should perhaps fall under this category as young people who are prone to using drugs will do anything to have access and use of said drugs. In such a situation, the government should take the bull by the horns, and ensure that such drugs are controlled to an extent that they would not enter the country.

If this is not done and drugs become common in a country, it will lead to devastating consequences. A lot of loss of lives and violent crime could be one of the outcomes. Besides, it becomes a health issue which will cost the government millions of dalasis.

There is a rumor that a new drug called ‘cous’ is wreaking havoc in the society. According to some people, this drug comes from Sierra Leone and is made out of the dry bones of dead people. It is said that when one takes this drug, one immediately loses his/her senses and begins to do things he/she would not otherwise have done.

Some of the violent incidents that take place in the country recently may be results of these drugs according to some analysts. It is incumbent upon the government through the Gambia Police Force to crackdown on drug peddling and usage. The law enforcement officers should be given all the prerequisite skills and equipment to fight against these drugs.

Among the things the government should do is to give the law enforcement officers a good salary such that they will be able to enforce the law. They should also be given good incentives so that they will work hard to ensure that this menace is arrested.

The loss of each life is one too many.

It’s time to do something drastic to end drug abuse.