Ebrima Dibba’s departure: A painful reflection on loyalty and future of Gambian politics

By Kebba Nanko

When I first heard the news that Ebrima Dibba had left the United Democratic Party (UDP), I was speechless. It was a moment that struck not only me but countless Gambians who have followed his long, loyal, and often sacrificial political journey. For decades, Dibba has been synonymous with the UDP — a tireless defender of its ideals, a passionate communicator of its message, and one of the few who stood firm through the party’s most difficult moments.

Ebrima Dibba’s name is woven into the modern history of the UDP. His commitment was not a seasonal one; it was a lifetime dedication marked by personal risk and professional loss. The defining moment of his loyalty came during the fallout between UDP Leader, Lawyer Ousainu Darboe, and President Adama Barrow — a political ruptures that reshaped The Gambia’s post-coalition landscape.

When many were uncertain about where to stand, Dibba chose to remain on the side of his party and its leader. That decision cost him his government job and livelihood, but not his dignity. He continued to champion the cause of the UDP and its leadership with courage and conviction. His loyalty was absolute, his dedication unwavering, and his faith in the party unshaken.

That is why his departure is not an ordinary political event — it is a moment of deep reflection for all who care about loyalty, integrity, and the human cost of political endurance in The Gambia.

For Dibba to walk away from the UDP and from Lawyer Darboe — a man he revered and served with devotion — must have been one of the most painful decisions of his life. It reveals a deeper truth about Gambian politics: that loyalty, no matter how steadfast, can only endure so much disappointment before it collapses under the weight of internal contradictions.

Self-perpetuation in power — whether within political parties or governments — inevitably breeds discontent. It narrows the space for renewal, suppresses dissent, and alienates those whose sincerity once gave the institution its moral foundation. Over time, people who once stood as pillars of strength become victims of stagnation, while others mislabel them as traitors.

In truth, they are often the ones whose conscience refuses to stay silent. Their departure should not always be read as betrayal but sometimes as an act of liberation — a protest against the silence that suffocates reform.

Ebrima Dibba’s exit is a serious blow to the UDP, both symbolically and emotionally. He represented the grassroots connection, the street energy, and the unfiltered voice that resonated with ordinary Gambians. Losing such a figure is not merely a loss of manpower; it is a loss of moral and emotional capital that cannot be easily replaced.

For Lawyer Ousainou Darboe — a man who has led the UDP through thick and thin — this moment must be deeply painful. No leader, especially one who has fought for democracy for decades, wishes to see his most loyal companions walk away. But it is also a reminder that leadership renewal is as essential in politics as it is in life. The failure to allow new energy, new perspectives, and new leadership dynamics often leads to moments like this — when history’s most loyal sons feel compelled to leave home.

Beyond the UDP, this moment offers a mirror for all political parties in The Gambia. Our political culture too often equates loyalty with silence and discipline with submission. We celebrate those who follow, but we marginalize those who question. Yet, progress is born not from blind loyalty, but from honest dialogue and institutional renewal.

The departure of a figure like Dibba should not be a cause for insult or ridicule, but for introspection. It challenges all political actors — from ruling to opposition — to rethink how we treat dissent, how we manage ambition, and how we preserve dignity within our institutions.

As I watched the video of Ebrima Dibba speaking at the Talib “Unite Movement for Change” event, it was painful — not because he spoke with bitterness, but because he spoke with the weight of someone who had carried faith, sacrifice, and disappointment all at once. It was a reminder that politics is deeply human, and that behind every resignation or realignment lies a story of loyalty tested to its limit.

As I reflect on Ebrima Dibba’s departure, I find it difficult to reconcile the man who once stood so fiercely behind the UDP banner with the one now walking away from it. It feels like watching history take an unexpected turn. For once, I thought this day would never come.

But perhaps this moment is not the end of a story — it could be the beginning of a larger national conversation about political maturity, leadership transition, and respect for those who have served with honesty and conviction.

Politics, after all, should not be a prison for the loyal. It should be a space where conscience and conviction coexist with party discipline. And maybe, just maybe, this painful moment will remind all of us that true democracy is not sustained by loyalty alone — but by the courage to evolve.