ECOWAS AMBASSADOR CHARGES ECOMIG WITH SECURING GAMBIA’S ELECTIONS

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Ecowas Banjul bureau chief, Miatta Lilly French, has tasked the regional troops Ecomig peacekeeping mission with ensuring a peaceful presidential election in The Gambia, building on its historical role in stabilising the nation’s democracy.

The directive made yesterday at the exchange of commands of the Ecomig troops in Fajara, underscores regional commitment amid preparations for the Gambia’s December 2026 polls.

- Advertisement -

Ambassador Lilly French said even though Ecomig will soon be rounding up its mandate, the next few months represents a very important timing for The Gambia as the country prepares for its presidential elections.

“Therefore, even though we are rounding up, we are conscious of the fact that we still have an important task to perform in order to ensure that the next rounds of elections in The Gambia are peaceful and the country moves forward in terms of its economic and other activities,” she said.

Ambassador French reminded the troops: “As we live in times that security issues are becoming a challenge, we must all do our best to endeavour to ensure that our region remains secure and that we are able to provide an environment for the economy and other activities to thrive.”

- Advertisement -

She urged the new Ecomig Commander to remain vigilant and ensure the troops respond to issues as they arise.

The new Ecomig Commander Colonel Aliou Tine, expressed commitment to deliver on the force’s mandate to ensure a secure and conducive environment in close collaboration with the Gambian security forces.

“I know that we are facing a period of elections and I will do my best to support this period in close collaboration with the Gambia security forces,” Tine said.

The outgoing commander Colonel N Diouf, expressed gratitude to President Barrow, Gambians and Ecowas for the opportunity to serve in The Gambia.

He commended the Ecomig troops and the Gambian security forces for supporting his mandate.

Colonel Diouf disclosed that over 8000 people were treated in Ecomig run clinics, more than one hundred missions conducted for authorities and over 140 joint patrols conducted with Gambian security forces under his command.

The Ecomig troops were first deployed in 2017 to enforce Adama Barrow’s election victory against Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to concede. The force continues to create a secure environment without direct combat.

The mission upheld election results, protected the president-elect’s inauguration and safeguarded civilians, political leaders and institutions.

Ecowas leaders, backed by the AU and UN, used coercive diplomacy and a credible threat of force to restore constitutional order, marking a successful African-led intervention.

As of January 2026, President Barrow welcomed a new Ecomig force commander, affirming the mission’s continued presence to bolster security and democratic reforms.

The force works alongside Gambian security forces to prevent unrest, drawing from its track record in post-2017 transition stability.