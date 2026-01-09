Eulogy for Mr Moussa Bala Gaye

- Advertisement -

By Abdoulie M Touray (Baax)

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’oon”

“Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we shall return,”

It is with profound sadness, deep respect, and a sense of national loss that we mourn the passing of Mr. Moussa Bala Gaye, a distinguished Gambian public servant par excellence, whose life was defined by integrity, intellect, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the service of The Gambia.

Mr. Moussa Bala Gaye belonged to a rare generation of public servants for whom service was not a career, but a calling. Over decades of dedicated national service, he distinguished himself as one of The Gambia’s most accomplished technocrats, policy thinkers, and custodians of the public trust.

He served with exceptional distinction as Permanent Secretary and later as Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, where his steady leadership, sound judgment, and deep understanding of public finance helped steer the nation through critical moments of economic decision-making. His tenure was marked by prudence, professionalism, and an unshakeable belief in institutional discipline and fiscal responsibility.

Beyond national service, Mr Gaye made history as the first Gambian Executive Director at the African Development Bank, a role in which he carried not only the flag of The Gambia but the aspirations of Africa. In that esteemed international arena, he earned the respect of peers for his intellectual rigor, diplomatic finesse, and principled advocacy for development finance that served people, not just numbers. He was a bridge between national priorities and global development architecture, ensuring that The Gambia’s voice was heard with clarity and dignity.

Yet, beyond the titles and offices he held, Mr. Moussa Bala Gaye will be remembered most for the values he embodied:

integrity without compromise, humility without weakness, and authority exercised with wisdom and restraint. He was a mentor to many, a reference point for excellence, and a quiet force whose influence was often felt more than it was spoken.

In an era when public service is increasingly challenged by expediency and short-termism, Mr. Gaye stood as a moral compass—proof that competence and character can, and must, coexist in leadership. His life reminds us that nations are built not only by grand speeches, but by men and women who labor faithfully behind the scenes, guided by conscience and duty.

Today, The Gambia has lost a statesman. Africa has lost a seasoned development practitioner. And many of us have lost a teacher, a guide, and a gentleman of uncommon grace.

As we commend his soul to eternal rest, we give thanks for a life well lived, a legacy firmly etched in the annals of Gambian public service, and a standard against which future generations will continue to measure excellence.

May the Almighty grant Mr. Moussa Bala Gaye eternal peace, forgive his shortcomings, and reward him abundantly for his service to humanity.

May He also grant strength, comfort, and fortitude to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and to the nation he served so faithfully.

We extend condolences to the bereaved family and friends and pray that the Almighty Allah will give us the fortitude the accept the inevitability of life and living may his passing be a blessing.

May the Almighty Allah grant one of our mentors and role models eternal rest in perfect peace.

The author is a member of the SaHel Knowledge Campus Think Tank (SKCTT).