Gambia News

ECOWAS PARLIAMENT VOTES AGAINST REGIONAL BLOC’S PARTICIPATION IN GAMBIA’S SPECIAL TRIBUNAL

The ECOWAS Parliament has overwhelmingly voted against a proposal for the regional body to play a major role in the establishment of a special tribunal for the Gambia. Despite strong arguments from the five Gambian lawmakers at the Parliament who were supportive of the document’s passage, the majority of the Parliamentarians argued that ECOWAS cannot be a referee and a player, noting that its role would be compromised should anything go wrong in the Gambia. The Gambian lawmakers argued that the people of Gambia need and deserve justice following years of crimes and atrocities committed against them, beseeching ECOWAS to assist in the process. Parliamentarians disagreeing with them noted that the Gambia can set up its own court using its constitutional and other legal processes but that ECOWAS cannot be a party to it. Two lawmakers from Liberia including Taa Wongbe and Edwin Snowe spoke on the floor, agreeing with the majority decision.

Source: OKFM, Nigeria

