Ecowas Parliament’s Billay Tunkara demands stronger electoral reforms 

- Advertisement -

By Segun Adeyemi, Pulse, Nigeria

Lawmakers in the Ecowas Parliament have renewed their calls for electoral reforms to strengthen democracy in the region.

Speaking at the first extraordinary session of the parliament in Lagos yesterday, parliamentarians from The Gambia, Liberia, and Nigeria stressed the need for transparency, adherence to democratic principles, and a collective approach to governance.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s Billay Tunkara who is the fourth deputy speaker of the Ecowas Parliament, highlighted the role of the regional body in ensuring that electoral protocols signed by member states are effectively implemented.

“This is the dream of the Ecowas Parliament. We advocate for electoral reform, best practices, and good governance,” Tunkara said.

He emphasised that Ecowas heads of state have committed to democratic principles through treaties and conventions, adding that the parliament’s role is to oversee and ensure adherence.

- Advertisement -

“The protocol on good governance promotes democracy, transparency, and the rule of law. Our advocacy branch must continue reminding leaders that they have signed up for this and should uphold it,” he stated.

Senator Edwin Snowe of Liberia expressed concerns over the selective recognition of electoral successes in the region.

Reacting to a report by YIAGA – a Nigerian NGO dedicated to youth empowerment and mobilisation for political participation, transparency, and accountability – that scored Ghana and Senegal high for electoral integrity, he argued that Liberia also deserved commendation.

“Liberia set a brilliant mark. What happened in Liberia was unprecedented, especially considering the challenges in Sierra Leone,” he contended.

However, he acknowledged that no electoral system is perfect, citing the United States as an example.

“Even in America, Donald Trump never congratulated Joe Biden after losing. If that is the global standard, then Africa is performing even better,” Snowe remarked, urging regional leaders to take pride in democratic progress despite challenges.

He criticised constitutional manipulations in some Ecowas nations, referencing Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire, where leaders extended their rule through constitutional amendments.