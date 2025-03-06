JARGA, the Gambia’s first luxury handbag brand, launches the BAJEN bag collection – the country’s first locally designed and crafted luxury handbag

- Advertisement -

Banjul, The Gambia – 27.02.2025 – Jarga, The Gambia’s first luxury handbag brand, proudly unveils the Bajen Bag Collection—a milestone for the country’s fashion industry and a statement that African luxury is here to stay.

Founded by a young Gambian visionary, Jarga is setting a new standard by proving that world-class luxury can be designed and produced right here in The Gambia. Every Bajen Bag is meticulously crafted using premium leather, handmade by skilled Gambian artisans who are bringing their expertise to the global luxury space.

“Our mission is to celebrate Gambian culture and history through the lens of luxury products globally, “said Jankeh Njie, Founder & Creative Director of Jarga. “The Bajen Bag Collection is more than just handbags—it’s a symbol of possibility. It proves that luxury can be crafted in The Gambia, by Gambians, for the world. By bringing high-end manufacturing to our country, we are creating jobs, empowering artisans, and building an industry that showcases our rich heritage on a global stage,”she added.

A Statement of Gambian Excellence in Luxury

The Bajen Bag Collection is a fusion of bold, contemporary design and rich cultural heritage. Each piece embodies:

● Authentic Gambian craftsmanship, handmade by local artisans.

● Premium quality leather, ethically sourced from within Africa.

● A timeless, sophisticated aesthetic, designed for global appeal. Jarga is 100% Gambian-owned and operated, making it one of the first and only brands to design, produce, and export luxury handbags directly from The Gambia to the world. This is more than fashion—it’s a movement, proving that Gambians can create, compete, and lead in the global luxury industry. A Commitment to Empowerment & Sustainability Beyond aesthetics, Jarga is investing in the future of The Gambia. By training local artisans, employing women, and prioritizing sustainable production, the brand is building an industry where luxury meets impact.

Availability

The Bajen Bag Collection will be available exclusively through Jarga’s official online store and select retail locations in The Gambia.

About Jarga

Jarga is The Gambia’s first luxury handbag brand, pioneering the nation’s entry into the high-end fashion industry. Founded by a young Gambian entrepreneur, the brand is built on the values of craftsmanship, authenticity, and global ambition—putting Gambia-crafted luxury on the map.