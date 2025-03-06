CHAN-Gambia leaves for Gabon today

- Advertisement -

The Gambia national team of home-based players CHAN-Gambia, yesterday held its final training at the Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum in preparation for the return leg of the African Nations Championship CHAN playoffs, away to Gabon in Franceville this Saturday, 8 March. The team leaves town today.

Yesterday’s session involved all the players where Coach Alhagie Sarr put up his tactical formation to bring out the best in the team.

Speaking to GFF media, Sarr noted that all is set for the return leg and has prepared his charges mentally ahead of what he described as the decisive leg for a possible progression to the second and final round of the playoff,

In the first leg in Thies which Gambia hosted, ended in a goalless draw.