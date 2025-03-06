SJAG TO TRAIN 20 JOURNALISTS ON FINANCIAL REPORTING AND BUDGET ANALYSIS

- Advertisement -

The Sports Journalists’ Association of the Gambia SJAG, is taking a proactive approach in enhancing the skills of its members by organising a two-day capacity building training.

The training which will focus on budget analysis and finance reporting, aims to equip 20 Gambian sports journalists with the necessary knowledge and tools to produce accurate and informative reports on sports finance.

“The importance of financial literacy for Gambian sports journalists cannot be overemphasised, as it allows for better understanding of the business side of the industry to ease effective and accurate reporting on it,” said Omar Jarju president of SJAG. “I am looking forward to seeing participants being equipped with adequate knowledge that is going to help hold sports associations/federations accountable for their financial decisions and ensure transparency,” Jarju emphasised.

He added: “I hope that this training will lead to more in-depth and accurate reporting on financial matters in Gambian sports, ultimately benefiting both sports journalists and the public.”

The training is scheduled to take place on the 15-16 of March 2025, and is part of the association’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of sports journalism in the country.

Mr Pa Omar Jobarteh, the Chief Financial Officer of GTBank Gambia Limited is going to be the lead trainer.