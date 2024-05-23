EFANet commemorates Global Action Week For Education

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Education For All Network (EFANet) has commemorated Global Action Week for Education (GAWE) with the theme “transformative education, education transforms” held at the National Assembly grounds in Banjul.

This year’s commemoration is an important landmark as it launches the 25th anniversary of the Global Campaign for Education (GCE) and it also signifies the historic moment in Dakar, Senegal in 1999 when the movements and CSOs from different continents joined forces to have an unified voice in Education For All (EFA).

Speaking PS at the ministry of education, Luis Mendy commended the government’s unwavering commitment and efforts in promoting education in The Gambia. “Government stands in ensuring that the education system is transformed, the government has recently held a review of policy 2016-2030 of the education sector in the country”.

PS Mendy charged that education is a collective responsibility and the government cannot do it all, so everyone has a role to play, in order to eliminate the global crisis that exists in our education system.

PS Mendy urged everyone to prepare their children with necessary skills and competency so that they can serve and be fulfilled, saying that children are the leaders of tomorrow.

National coordinator EFANet, Kebba Omar Jarjusey highlighted the mission and vision of the leading national education coalition in the Gambia.

Mr. Jarjusey said EFANet the Gambia advocates for the attainment or realization of the sustainable development goals 4 and related goals to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”. EFANet believes in the principle of inclusivity and encourages grassroot participation both at the grassroot and at the national level.

Mr. Jarjusey disclosed that EFANet is currently supported by education Out Loud fund for advocacy and social accountability that supports civil society to be active and influential in shaping education policy to better meet the needs of communities, especially to vulnerable and marginalized populations. EFANet through this Global Partnership for Education (GPE) funds of Education Out Loud (EOL).

Speaker of children’s National Assembly, Lamin Jawo urged the government to heed the call to action and prioritize education as a fundamental pillar of national development. However, by investing in education today, “We are investing in the future of our children and the prosperity of our nation. Let us seize this moment to reaffirm our commitment to building a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future through transformative education”.

“Government has a responsibility to prioritize education as a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of sustainable development, education is universally recognised as a fundamental human right and a powerful catalyst for individual empowerment and societal progress,” Jawo concluded.