EFSCRJ mourns the death of Isatou Fatty

- Advertisement -

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice mourns the untimely death of Isatou Fatty and strongly condemns the growing pattern of violent crimes in money transfer bureaus. Following a similar killing in Westfield last year, the gruesome murder of Isatou on Saturday December 20 inside her office, Heewal Forex Bureau at Brusubi Turntable again claimed the life of a woman, underscoring a disturbing trend of violence against female workers in these workplaces.

These killings reflect a grave failure to protect the right to life, dignity, and safe working conditions, particularly for women who make up the majority of frontline staff in money transfer bureaus. Workplaces must be safe zones. No one should lose their life simply for going to work.

Money transfer bureaus are regulated by the Central Bank of The Gambia, yet regulation that ignores physical security is incomplete. EFSCRJ therefore calls on the Central Bank and the Gambia Police Force to immediately impose and enforce mandatory security standards as a condition for licensing and operation. These standards must include, at a minimum:

1. Installation of functional CCTV surveillance systems

- Advertisement -

2. Protective security railings or barriers

3. Alarm and panic systems

4. Adequate lighting and visibility

- Advertisement -

5. Translucent front door and window glasses

6. Clear security protocols for staff protection

These requirements must not remain on paper. They must be consistently enforced, monitored, and audited with strict sanctions for non-compliance.

EFSCRJ further demands an urgent nationwide security assessment of all money transfer outlets to determine their state of preparedness, gaps, and needs for urgent intervention as well as for policy and institutional reforms necessary for effective monitoring and compliance.

In this vein, we also call on the Gambia Workers Confederation to engage workers at money transfer bureaus with a view to organising them into a trade union to better promote and protect their rights and welfare. We urge the Confederation to work with the Labour Department, the Central Bank, and the Police to ensure that working conditions including security and welfare of bureau workers are protected and enhanced. Further, we urge human rights and women’s rights organisations to extend their services to these agencies for the protection of the rights of female workers.

We welcome the announcement by the police to conduct a thorough investigation into this murder to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice. The state has a duty to protect workers, especially young women, from foreseeable and preventable harm. The right to work is inseparable from the right to safe and decent working conditions. The lives of women matter, and their safety at work is non-negotiable.

2025 – The Year of Transparency and Accountability