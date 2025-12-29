- Advertisement -

In November 2022, the Ecowas Commission recognised Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara as one of the most consequential leaders of the subregion and the greatest champion of Human Rights, Democracy & the Rule of Law, and that under his leadership as Chairman of Ecowas 1989-1990 & 1991-1992, catastrophic humanitarian disasters in Liberia & Sierra Leone were averted.

The Kairaba Conservation and Leadership Organisation (KairaCLO) was founded in November 2022 as a company limited by guarantee.

Our mission is:

To promote the conservation vision expressed in the Banjul Declaration 1977 and to raise awareness about the need for environmental stewardship among school children;

- Advertisement -

To take effective grassroots action to combat climate change through conservation and sustainable biodiversity management;

To advocate for Climate Justice and promote gender inclusive climate policies and actions;

Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, more than any African leader of his generation, was an avid conservationist who led his people with humility, raised awareness about environmental protection, and the abiding duty of care we all owe to future generations to conserve the fauna and flora inherited from our great African Heritage. Sir Dawda’s philosophy of Tesito Self-Reliance challenges us to work together to achieve national greatness.

- Advertisement -

With the Banjul Declaration 1977, Sir Dawda inspired Gambians and people around the world with his conservation vision and philosophy of ‘Tesito’ Self-Reliance. During his time in office, President Jawara moulded generations of Gambians to serve our nation and humanity.

Therefore, on May 16th, 2024, KairaCLO formally commemorated the 100th anniversary of the birth of the first President of the Gambia, Alhaji Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara.

The yearlong celebrations comprised several activities:

Reprinting & Distribution of The Banjul Declaration 1977 to raise awareness about Sir Dawda’s Legacy;

Symposium on the Circular Economy: Waste Management& Opportunities for Transformation; Round-Table Television Discussion on Sir Dawda’s Leadership Legacy; establishment of Mothers of Nations Tree Growing Project; establishment of the Kairaba Conservation & Climate Action Week

Establishment of the DK Jawara Africa Centre for Climate Justice; establishment of the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Pan African Lecture Series; Establishment of the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara

Centennial Medal of Excellence; the Lecture Series organised by the Kairaba Conservation and Leadership Organisation (KairaCLO) in partnership with the University of the Gambia, UTG, is part of our efforts to promote and conserve the rich leadership legacy of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, the father of the nation and first president of The Gambia.

Last year, the centenary celebration culminated with the Inaugural Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Pan African Lecture, which was delivered in The Gambia by the eminent African diplomat and the current President of the ECOWAS Commission, HE Dr Omar Alieu Touray, on the topic: “Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara the Diplomat. In the inaugural lecture, Dr Touray explored Sir Dawda’s leadership role in regional peace and security, as well as President Jawara’s immense contributions to the institutionalisation of Democracy and Human Rights in The Gambia and on the African Continent.

The centenary celebrations comprised several activities: Reprinting & Distribution of the Banjul Declaration 1977, Symposium on the Circular Economy, RoundTable Discussion on Sir Dawda’s Leadership Legacy, Mother’s Tree Planting, establishment of the Kairaba Conservation & Climate Action Week and Jawara Africa Centre for Climate Justice.

This year, His Lordship Justice Hassan B Jallow, Hon Chief Justice of the Gambia, has graciously consented to deliver the second Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Pan African Lecture on Saturday, 27th December 2025, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, Bijilo, at 5:30.

On behalf of the Trustees, may I take this opportunity to send you our best wishes for a peaceful and prosperous New Year.

Almami Fanding Taal

Chairperson Board of Trustees