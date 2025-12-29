Open letter to His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, president of the republic of The Gambia and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

- Advertisement -

The dane of lion

By Alhagie Nyabally

A concerned first-class Gambian Citizen

Your Excellency,

With due respect to your high office and with sincerity of heart, I write this moral open letter as a concerned Gambian who deeply values constitutionalism, democratic stability, and the long-term peace of our beloved country. This letter is not written in hostility, but in good faith guided by historical morality, national interest, and genuine concern for your personal dignity, your family, and your life after the presidency.

- Advertisement -

First and foremost, it is important to acknowledge and appreciate the positive contributions your leadership has made to The Gambia since 2017, after 3,660 days of an unimaginable era that history will long record.

Reflecting on the painful period of Jammerization, which later degenerated into Baronisation Gambians suffered immensely. That era can best be described as the Trial of the River Gambia: nothing was in order, nothing was available, institutions were hollowed out, and peace of mind was absent. Under the Coalition leadership you headed, Your Excellency, a dictator was removed without bloodshed, and the Trial of the River Gambia was brought to an end. That achievement alone is historical memorabilia.

Under your administration, The Gambia peacefully emerged from more than two decades of authoritarian rule. Fundamental freedoms to speech, association, and political pluralism were restored. Independent media houses re-emerged, political opposition and civil society regained space, and fear gradually receded and succumbed to the naturalness of humanity.

- Advertisement -

Mr. President, should you not be proud that under your leadership hundreds of political prisoners were released, exiles returned home, and the culture of fear was significantly dismantled? With the support of committed technocrats and seasoned statesmen, including your political mentors and father in politics who still sees you as a true political son. The Gambia’s international image and diplomatic relations were repaired. Our country regained credibility and respect on the global stage. Democratic institutions were allowed to function albeit imperfectly after years of suffocation and militarisation by jammeriasation.

From a balanced political, social, economic, cultural, and institutional perspective, these developments are significant and deserve recognition.

The Political and Democratic Achievements under your stewardship.

Your Excellency, allow me to highlight some key achievements under your administration before delving into critical administrative weaknesses, which might not be your making as we have leant from the words and actions of some powerful men in the Jammerisation who did what pleases them without the president’s awareness and some possibly are unfolding in your administration un-noticed.

Peaceful Democratic Transition (2017): You oversaw the first genuine democratic transfer of power in The Gambia after 22 years of authoritarian rule an achievement of immense historical importance.

Restoration of Civil Liberties: Freedoms of speech, press, and association expanded significantly. Independent media and civil society re-emerged and were revamped beyond every supersonic expectation.

Return of Exiles and Release of Political Prisoners: Many Gambians returned home, and political detainees were freed.

Break from Arbitrary Governance: The culture of enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, and pervasive fear largely ended with the exception of a few self-styled police officers who continue to put the law and uniform at their expedience and armpit to witch hunt innocent citizens. This is, but non curate which can be contained when you truly surface your true 2016 color as president Elect ADAMA BARROW. I am honestly proud of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) the Gambia National Army (GNA), the Gambia Navy, and the Republican National Guard (RNG), which are directly under your watch, but how comes the police could not learn from the Jammeh regime, which is still under your dominance, sir? The police went to a free University, but why some fail their free open book test is a grave disaster and concern.

Institutional Reopening: The judiciary, National Assembly, and oversight bodies regained relative independence compared to the previous era of jammerisation which are commendable milestones.

However, Your Excellency, history teaches us that good beginnings alone do not guarantee great legacies. Leaders are ultimately judged by how they honor their promises and how they end their tenure. History is unforgiving to leaders who abandon constitutional morality, betray public trust, or allow personal ambition to overshadow national interest.

As the year draws to a close, this is a moment for sober reflection not self-congratulation and chest beating. Many Gambians remain deeply concerned about:

The high cost of living, youth unemployment, sole proprietorship and monopolistic economic practices, debilitating, dilapidating and struggling healthcare system, the declining standards of our educational institutions, including the University of The Gambia our last hope, and future inheritance, weak governance, fragile social cohesion, and administrative inefficiency, economic hardship, skyrocketing prices of basic commodities and the slow pace of justice and reconciliation

These concerns remain unresolved and weigh heavily on citizens who once saw your leadership as a symbol of renewed hope and inclusiveness.

The Governance, Rule of Law, and Transitional Justice, sir.

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) stands as one of the most significant transitional justice processes in Africa. Victims testified openly, and historical abuse were documented. Yet many recommendations remain unimplemented. Reparations have been perceived as selective, favoring those with political connections while neglecting ordinary victims. Concerns over selective justice and political interference persist.

Additionally, delays in delivering a new constitution to the Gambians after millions been wasted is another great concern which needs to be investigated, a weak accountability for past crimes, growing executive dominance, and corruption perceptions continue to undermine public confidence.

Your Excellency, if you respect term limits and exit office honorably, history is likely to remember you kindly. If not, the very legacy you built risks erosion and God forbids that.

On the Question of a Third Term. Your excellency, it is with humility and moral responsibility that I submit this appeal: aspiring to a third presidential term would be both morally and constitutionally wrong. Such a move risks serious repercussions capable of undoing the democratic gains achieved under your leadership.

More importantly, Gambians and the international community clearly remember your own words. You promised to deliver a new constitution that would limit presidents to two terms starting with yourself. That promise elevated you morally and politically. Retreating from it would undermine public trust and weaken the ethical foundation of your leadership. Sir, even where legal technicalities are invoked, moral clarity must prevail. Power is not personal property; it is a temporary trust bestowed by the people. The spirit of republican democracy rejects indefinite leadership.

Your excellency let me remind you about the lessons from African History which offers painful but instructive lessons:

Yahya Jammeh (The Gambia): Constitutional abuses and corruption led to electoral defeat and exile, leaving a legacy overshadowed by pain and unresolved justice.

Alpha Condé (Guinea): A democratic icon whose third-term ambition ended in a military coup.

Blaise Compaoré (Burkina Faso): Constitutional manipulation sparked a popular uprising and exile.

Robert Mugabe (Zimbabwe): A liberation hero whose later years were marked by economic collapse and forced removal.

These examples serve as solemn warnings. There is truly no place like home. No amount of power or wealth can replace the dignity of living peacefully among one’s own people with a clean conscience.

Your Excellency, the will of the Gambian people must prevail above the voices of self-serving individuals who surround leaders for personal gain. History shows that such individuals abandon leaders when power fades.

True statesmanship lies not in clinging to office, but in knowing when to step aside. The most respected leaders are those who strengthen institutions, respect term limits, and allow peaceful democratic succession.

You still have a rare historic opportunity to: Preserve and protect your legacy, honor your own words that you promised to your citizens, strengthen democratic culture and values and exiting office with dignity, respect, and national gratitude is paramount for your family and well-wishers, sir.

May your conscience guide your decision. May history remembers you as a leader who placed country above self. And may The Gambia continue on the path of peace, constitutionalism, and democratic maturity.

Long live, The Gambia.

Long live, our fragile democratic institutions.

Long live, the melody of our national anthem.

With humility, respect, and patriotic concern.