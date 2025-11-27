EFSCRJ on 16 days of activism against gender-based violence

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice joins the global community in commemorating the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence under this year’s important theme, “Unite to End Digital Violence Against Women and Girls.” The commemoration begins today to run until December 10, which is the International Day for Human Rights.

Digital spaces once celebrated as avenues for expression, empowerment, and opportunity have increasingly become sites of harassment, intimidation, and violence for women and girls in The Gambia. EFSCRJ recognizes and strongly condemns the widespread and unchecked abuse that Gambian women and girls continue to endure online. From cyberbullying and non-consensual sharing of images, to hate speech, deepfake misuse, online stalking, identity theft, sextortion, and targeted misogynistic campaigns, the digital environment in our country is becoming dangerously hostile.

A growing crisis without protection

Online violence against women and girls is escalating at an alarming rate, yet our national systems remain ill-prepared to respond. The Gambia still lacks specific laws criminalising cyberbullying, digital harassment, and technology-facilitated gender-based violence. Furthermore, law enforcement institutions have not put in place the necessary policies, technical infrastructure, or trained personnel to effectively investigate and hold cyberbullies accountable. The result is a culture of impunity where perpetrators operate freely and survivors are left traumatized, silenced, and unprotected.

- Advertisement -

To address the menace of cyberbullying, EFSCRJ calls for:

1. Public awareness programs to ensure women and girls know how to protect themselves online, secure their accounts, report abuse, and access support services.

2. Public education to change harmful attitudes, promote responsible digital behavior, and prevent online violence before it occurs.

3. Specialized police digital hotlines and rapid-response units to strengthen reporting mechanisms, investigations, and enforcement.

- Advertisement -

4. Digital safety training in schools, especially for adolescent girls, who remain disproportionately targeted.

Beyond cyberbullying, women and girls in The Gambia face numerous other digital threats, including online blackmail and sextortion, non-consensual sharing of intimate content, deepfake pornography targeting female public figures and young girls, cyberstalking and surveillance by intimate partners, and attacks on women human rights defenders, journalists, and activists. These acts limit women’s full participation in social, economic, political, and professional life both online and offline.

The 16 Days of Activism this year is taking place as the National Assembly considers the 2026 budget. In this regard, EFSCRJ calls for adequate funding for sectors that directly support women and girls, including:

• Education

• Social protection

• Healthcare, including mental health services

• ICT training and digital literacy

• Gender-based violence prevention and response mechanisms

• Women’s economic empowerment programs

Investing in women is investing in national development. Such investments strengthen women’s capacity, confidence, and independence while equipping them to resist discrimination and violence in all forms.

Our commitment

EFSCRJ reaffirms its commitment to:

Strengthening nationwide campaigns for gender equality

Promoting women’s employment and economic empowerment

Expanding advocacy for legal reforms to address digital violence

Supporting survivors and amplifying their voices

Holding institutions accountable for protecting the rights and dignity of all Women and Girls

Conclusion

Digital violence is real, harmful, and growing. If left unaddressed, it threatens the safety, dignity, and equal rights of half our population. This year’s 16 Days of Activism is a reminder that we must unite as government, National Assembly, civil society, media, families, and communities to end digital violence and build an online environment where Gambian women and girls can thrive.

EFSCRJ stands firm: Protect Women. Protect Girls. End Digital Violence.

2025 – The Year of Transparency and Accountability