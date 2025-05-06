EFSCRJ withdraws its endorsement of Abubacarr Tambadou for ICJ Judge

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

In February 2025, we welcomed the Gambia Government’s nomination of former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubacarr M Tambadou as a candidate for the position of Judge in the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Our endorsement was based on the role and contribution made by Tambadou in the setting up of the transitional justice programme and legal reforms in The Gambia.

Today, we regret to state that we are withdrawing and withholding our endorsement of his candidature following the damning report (The assets of Gambia’s former dictator go for a song) published by the investigative journalism outfit, The Republic on April 30, 2025. The report has exposed decisions and actions in the sale of the assets of former dictator Yahya Jammeh that in our review and conclusion tantamount to acts of corruption, abuse of office and unethical conduct. Mr Tambadou has been severely implicated in the report.

While the Government is yet to issue any public reaction to the Republic’s story, we note that Mr Tambadou issued a statement on May 3 denying any wrongdoing (Rejoinder to the Article published by The Republic on 1 May 2015 titled “The Assets of Gambia’s former dictator go for a song”). A review of his statement has raised more questions than answers.

Considering the circumstances, and as an organisation dedicated to transparency and accountability EFSCRJ has decided to withdraw and withhold its decision to endorse Mr Tambadou’s ICJ candidature until there is an impartial public inquiry to establish the facts which would determine if we would re-submit or cancel our endorsement of his candidature. For that matter, we hereby demand the following:

1. The President to institute a presidential inquiry as per Section 200(d) of the Constitution to investigate and establish the legality or otherwise of the sale of Jammeh assets.

2. The National Assembly to institute a parliamentary inquiry in line with Section 109(2) to investigate and establish the legality or otherwise of the sale of Jammeh assets.

3. The Minister of Justice to release the full report of the auctioning of Jammeh assets including the list of buyers, the revenue generated for each item and the status of the rest of the assets that were neither sold nor bought.

4. The release of the reports and minutes of the ministerial committee (at the time comprising Ministers Abubacar Tambadou, Hamat Bah and Musa Drammeh) on the sale of Jammeh assets.

5. The Minister of Finance to disclose the total revenue generated from the sale of Jammeh of all the assets, and the status of the funds generated thereof.

Further, EFSCRJ will submit a request for information to the Ministry of Justice on the sale of Jammeh assets as per the Access to Information Act 2021.

We wish to commend the Republic for its quality investigative reporting on this matter.

2025 – The Year of Transparency and Accountability.

Concern regarding the issuance of national ID cards to Gambians in Mauritania

Dear Editor,

I write to express deep concern and seek clarification regarding the ongoing planned issuance of Gambia National Identity cards to individuals residing in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. This move, which appears to have been taken without broad public engagement or clear communication, has raised significant apprehension among Gambians both at home and abroad.

While it is commendable to extend essential national services to Gambians in the diaspora, it’s equally crucial to ensure such exercises are executed transparently and securely, especially given the sensitivity of national identity documentation. Many are questioning why this initiative is been exclusively carried out in Mauritania and not extended to other countries with sizable Gambian population, such as Senegal, Guinea Bissau, and other countries around the sub region. This selective approach invites speculation and concern over fairness, strategic intent, and political neutrality.

We kindly request the Immigration department to provide clarity on the following:

1. Verification and Control Measures: what strict mechanisms are being enforced to ensure that only genuine Gambian citizens residing in Mauritania are issued these ID cards? What safeguards are in place to prevent fraudulent access or misuse of these documents by non- Gambians?

2. Population data: what is the estimated number of Gambians currently living in Mauritania, and what credible sources were used to determine this?

3. Selection criteria: why has Mauritania been singled out for this operation, and what are the plans if any, to replicate such initiatives in other countries with known communities?

4. Political neutrality and oversight: in the spirit of national integrity, what steps are being taken to ensure the entire process is insulated from political influence, particularly with electoral processes approaching?

The issuance of national ID cards should remain a strictly administrative and citizen-centric process, free from any political manoeuvring.

The secrecy and lack of public communication surrounding this exercise have understandably triggered suspicion and unease. It is in the national interest that your department prioritises transparency, equity, and rigorous scrutiny to protect the sanctity of Gambian citizenship documentation.

We therefore urge the Gambia Immigration Department to engage the public more openly, consult with relevant stakeholders, and publish clear guidelines on diaspora ID cards issuance to restore public confidence and ensure national cohesion.

Thank you for your service and I look forward to your timely clarification on this matter.

Ansumana Manneh