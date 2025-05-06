- Advertisement -

Oftentimes, the media – both print and electronic – make startling revelations about things that happen in the country. When this happens, it becomes the talk of the town for a few days and then it dies down.

Most often than not, these revelations are about corruption of a type or another. If the allegations surface and the public begins to talk about it, the government announces police investigations into the matter. Then, the majority of the people become hopeful and leave it to the investigators.

The problem with that course of action is that the problem usually ends up being buried or pushed under the carpet, as it were. After sometime one hears that the police have completed their investigation and have sent the file to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

After a few months, one will not hear anything about it again until such time that a journalist asks the relevant questions. One may even hear that the file is missing and that is what is delaying prosecution. Hardly do cases of economic mismanagement reach the courts.

Recently, perhaps a story with the biggest revelations, was published by The Republic. This story focused on the sale of the assets of former president, Yahya AJJ Jammeh. The paper raised serious issues and asked very disturbing questions about the way that exercise was done.

It came to light that some of the sellers of the properties were the buyers of the properties. How one would explain this remains to be seen. These were people entrusted to conduct a certain exercise in the name of, and for the benefit of the Gambian citizens, but they choose to satisfies their needs first.

On whether there will be any further investigation and subsequent prosecution, the jury is still out!