GOV’T BREAKS SILENCE ON JAMMEH’S ASSETS SALE DEBACLE Promises to disclose full details in due course

By Lamin Cham

Following intense pressure from the public outraged by revelation of suspicious dealings in the sale of seized properties of former president Jammeh, published by The Republic, government yesterday issued a statement in reaction.

It reads in full: “The Government of The Gambia has taken note of the article published by The Republic on 1 May 2025 titled “The Assets of Gambia’s Former Dictator Go for a Song”. The Government wishes to clarify that the disposal of assets followed a two-stage, structured, and legally grounded process.

The first stage consisted of the disposal of a portion of the assets under the supervision of the Janneh Commission, which was a Presidential Commission of Inquiry constituted under the Constitution of The Gambia. Acting on the powers vested on it, the Commission made recommendations for the forfeiture and disposal of assets found to have been unlawfully acquired and issued a publicly available report to that effect. These assets included cattle, sheep and tractors.

The second stage consisted of a Ministerial Taskforce constituted to oversee and guide the implementation of the asset recovery and disposal process following the acceptance of the recommendations of the Janneh Commission. The Taskforce comprised the ministers of Justice, Local Government and Lands, Tourism and Culture, and Agriculture. A supporting Technical Committee of permanent secretaries and officials from relevant ministries reviewed the assets and made recommendations for approval by the Ministerial Taskforce. The sale of assets was conducted through a competitive bidding process, following valuation exercises and public advertisement. A Receiver, Alpha Kapital Advisory, was retained to manage this process and regular reports were submitted to the government.

At all times, the government acted within the confines of the law and in the public interest. The processes followed were transparent and aimed at maximising value from the recovered assets. All the assets sold so far have been subjected to an audit by the National Audit Office, whose report will be submitted to the National Assembly.

The government remains committed to full accountability and transparency. Accordingly, a comprehensive report detailing the sales of all forfeited assets—including procedures followed, beneficiaries, sale prices, and proceeds realised—will be made available to the public in due course.

The government reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law and to ensure that the

resources of the Gambian people are managed responsibly”.