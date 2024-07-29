Encounter with International Tech Mogul JS Morlu

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Reputable global accounting and technology firm JS Morlu, founded in the USA in 2012, has been expanding rapidly across Africa. The firm, which provides a range of services including accounting, tax and audit services, internal audit and audit readiness support, corporate turnarounds, enterprise risk management, business process improvement, forensic and valuation services, accounting software training, CFO services, and advisory services, established one of its growing African outlets in The Gambia almost two years ago. The firm was founded by John S. Morlu II, a former Auditor General of Liberia and international consultant.

The Standard: Who is John S. Morlu and how did your story and that of your group come about?

John S. Morlu II: My name is John S. Morlu II. I hold multiple qualifications in accounting and business, including being a USA Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, Certified Fraud Examiner, Certified Internal Auditor, Project Management Professional, and Accredited Business Valuation Analyst. I have a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia, a Master’s in International Commerce and Policy from George Mason University, and an MBA in Finance from Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business. I am the founder, Chief Strategist, and CEO of JS Morlu LLC, a public accounting and management consulting firm in the USA. Over the past 12 years, we have expanded to fully registered subsidiaries in Ghana, Gambia, Kenya, Zambia, and Liberia, with technology offices in Malaysia, Ghana, and Sri Lanka. My role involves providing leadership and overall strategy to our global operations.

The Standard: Take us through your career.

Morlu: My involvement in technology began in Malaysia in the 1990s when my colleagues from the University of Virginia started a technology company (eathmedia.com.my). I joined them, made a financial investment, and we were the first small company in Malaysia to win a contract to provide websites for local government councils. That was my initial foray into technology.

The Standard: That was an interesting launch pad for you, but I guess you moved on?

Morlu: Yes, I went on to work with larger multinational companies in the US, such as KPMG and Unisys. In 2007, I was recruited by the European Union to build Liberia’s first respected state auditing agency post-war. I was able to establish a successful audit agency in Liberia and built lasting relationships with auditors across Africa. Afterward, I was offered roles in Kosovo and the UN but chose to return to the private sector. I resumed my career with Unisys, centralizing their global internal audit office.

In 2012, I pursued my dream of building a global accounting and consulting firm and founded JS Morlu LLC in the USA. Initially, most of our clients were in technology, which aligned with my passion for tech.

The Standard: How did you expand?

Morlu: After operating for several years, we started to extend globally. The current US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Greenfield, lived in Woodbridge, Virginia, as I did, and she encouraged me not to give up on Africa, where there is a need for knowledge in accounting and technology, and there is also a lot of digital transformation going on in Africa. She encouraged me, and I took the opportunity to first set up in Ghana. Part of the reason was that Ghana has a direct flight from Washington DC, where I lived, so it was easy for me to go in and out from there. We have been in Ghana for 12 years now. So, at some point, we decided we need to go to other nations, and Kenya, Zambia, and Gambia came along.

The Standard: So, you came to discover and got passionate about technological development in Africa?

Morlu: Exactly. When I was Auditor General in Liberia, the EU provided me with about EUR 30 million to build capacity by bringing in experts from Europe and America, but one of the things I did instead was to recruit qualified people from Africa that I believe can solve Africa’s problems. So, this is how I hired people from Gambia, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia, even as far as Mozambique, South Africa, and Zimbabwe to go to Liberia to help build the capacity of a country that was coming out of war because I wanted the problems of Africa to be solved by people from Africa and not outsiders, and it was a very successful project. That also allowed me to build friendships with people in The Gambia. Both the USA and my employer, the EU, supported that South-South capacity building. So, one of my biggest supporters and partners in The Gambia are people who have already worked in Liberia and other places. They are Gambians who are not living here but working in international institutions, and they encouraged us to look at Gambia as an opportunity. So that’s how we came to The Gambia, and we believe we made the right choice to come here.

The Standard: How did you find The Gambia?

Morlu: At first, I was hesitant because of the small market, and that is always the catch because you want to make a profit. But about one and a half years ago, we did our research and figured out that Gambia is a beautiful country which is small and can be positioned as a strength. If you really want to make an impact on the continent, Gambia is one of the places you could really take a stand and fight for innovation and creativity. Gambians we have worked with in the past and now I am witnessing firsthand are also very capable, with significant international and global exposure.

So that is what brought us to The Gambia. When we came here, we advertised our job positions, and all our staff have been recruited competitively, not even by us but through an international consultant who did all the hiring for us. Almost all the staff here I don’t know them, but because we believe in hiring competent people, we were quickly able to narrow it down to our first five or six people, though one has decided to go and participate in government. We were fortunate to recruit to have only one man amongst the first five employees we hired. This is a testament that we have a company that recruits on merit. As a person with eight sisters, it was refreshing to see that we are giving equal opportunity to women.

But again, one of our biggest strategies is we hire you, train you, and give you capacity without fearing that you can leave because we know you will always come back, as we create the best environment for our workers that is unparalleled. Many of our staff have left after obtaining training and certification as qualified accountants but have come back to us because we want to create an environment that will make people stay or come back after they leave and test the real world. By the way, we train our employees and management as we develop software based on the same standards as it would be accepted in the USA, as we believe strongly we can’t have one great standard for the USA and another less great standard for Africa. Our team can do work to USA, EU, and international standards because we train and insist on it. We spend nearly 15% of our annual revenue on training and capacity building; that is a huge investment in people.

The Standard: How is Gambia connected to your other branches across the world?

Morlu: As I have stated previously, the other thing is we want to operate on an international level, so whatever we do here in The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, or Malaysia, where it all started for me, and even in Sri Lanka, which now has very highly knowledgeable people in technology, must meet international standards. The point is wherever we are, we all operate on the same standard, and we use the same technology for work and collaboration. So, everything we do, we do it at an international level. We want to make sure that whatever we are doing here is of the highest quality and not different from what we do in the US because what is good for America is good for Gambia. There are a lot of people in Africa who are as educated as Americans. So, we are in The Gambia banking on the support of the government, the private sector, and hoping we can make our own stand and impact and support growth for Gambia and Gambians.

The Standard: Tell us about your business model and your strategy of 100% control and freedom without timesheets or billable hours.

Morlu: Our business model focuses on empowering our employees with 100% control and freedom over their work, emphasizing productivity over traditional measures like timesheets and billable hours. This approach has been successful in fostering a sense of ownership and accountability among our team members, leading to innovative solutions and high-quality outputs. However, we are also aware of the challenges this model presents, such as ensuring that the right people are in the right jobs to maintain productivity and efficiency.

The Standard: Tell us about your visit here, how did it go?

Morlu: We met very important people in The Gambia across the private sector, non-profit sector, and government because we develop systems for various sectors. We create business-to-business (B2B), peer-to-peer (P2P), business-to-government (B2G), and business-to-consumer (B2C) systems. This holistic approach gives us a comprehensive view of the economy and enables us to engage with individuals who understand how the economy functions.

We met the chairman of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), a highly qualified Gambian who understands technology and sound financial management. He has extensive exposure to good systems, including running international operations in one of Africa’s largest markets, Kenya.

We also met the Vice President, who is an educator with a profound sense of direction and history. He provided us with insights into the government’s priorities and guided us on how we can effectively contribute.

Another significant meeting was with the MD of NAWEC, the electricity and power company, and his Finance Director. Both are new and have faced challenges, including pay cuts, but I encouraged them to view these challenges as opportunities for growth. Both are immensely qualified and capable professionals. NAWEC is crucial, especially as its services are vital for tourism, which The Gambia relies on for foreign exchange and employment.

We also met the Accountant General, who shared insights into the challenges faced and areas where we can support in terms of technology and addressing leakages. She is keen on integrating technology to avoid redundancy and ensure efficiency, which is crucial as The Gambia moves towards leveraging technology for improved performance.

We met the Auditor General, who is diligently working with the Ministry of Finance to transition all SOEs to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). As a fellow chartered accountant, I consider him one of Africa’s best Auditor Generals. The successful transition to IFRS will significantly boost The Gambia’s GDP and attract investors.

Of course, we met the dynamic Finance Minister, one of the most proactive in Africa. He is an economist and accountant with extensive experience in international institutions. He can seamlessly discuss economics, finance, accounting, governance, and financial engineering. His accomplishment with the $100 million Senegambia Bridge project is a testament to his capabilities.

We also met the dynamic mayor of KMC, who is running the council like any local council in Canada or the USA. He has support from Tony Blair’s team and other respected international experts, reflecting his vast exposure.

Our meeting with the Commissioner General of GRA and his team was promising. They are committed to using technology to improve revenue collection, particularly proud of the ITAS system, which will enable electronic tax payments in The Gambia.

We met the President of GICA, the umbrella organization overseeing the licensing of accountants and accounting firms in The Gambia, ensuring quality audits and accounting reports. We offered to collaborate and support their efforts in improving audit quality.

Additionally, we met several other professionals, including the dean of accountancy in Gambia, Alpha Barry, and representatives from commercial banks and microfinance institutions. Our meeting with the Gambia Chamber of Commerce was fruitful, as we discussed ways to support them in gaining alternative revenue sources by learning from other chambers of commerce globally.

We are currently supporting the University of The Gambia in their financial reporting and hope to expand our relationship to recruit and train Gambians, particularly in actuarial accounting, business valuation, and enterprise risk management. These are critical but underdeveloped areas in Africa, and trained Gambians can export these services to other African countries. These capacity-building initiatives are an integral part of our corporate social responsibility.

The Standard: What are your future plans for The Gambia and your vision for Africa?

Morlu: Our future plans for The Gambia involve a strategic expansion of our services to cover a broader range of sectors. We are committed to deepening our engagement in the local market and supporting the country’s digital transformation efforts. This means not only extending our current offerings but also developing new solutions tailored to the unique needs of Gambian businesses and institutions. We aim to contribute significantly to enhancing operational efficiency and promoting best practices in financial management and technology.

We intend to broaden our services beyond accounting and auditing to include sectors such as healthcare, education, and public services. By doing so, we can support various industries in achieving their goals through improved financial management and technological integration.

We are keen on assisting The Gambia in its digital transformation journey. This includes supporting the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and developing solutions that improve government services, enhance business operations, and facilitate financial inclusion. Our aim is to be a catalyst for technological advancement in the country.

We are committed to investing in local talent by offering training and development programs. Our goal is to build a pool of highly skilled professionals who can contribute to the growth and development of The Gambia’s economy.

For the broader African continent, our vision is to foster the creation of a robust network of skilled professionals who can address the continent’s diverse challenges with locally adapted solutions. We believe that Africa’s future prosperity hinges on its ability to harness its own talent and resources effectively.

Building strong connections with local and regional partners to share knowledge, resources, and best practices. This network will enable us to collaborate on projects that drive sustainable development and economic growth And developing solutions that are specifically designed to address the unique challenges faced by different African countries. This approach ensures that our interventions are relevant and effective in the local context.

Further, we believe that the key to a sustainable and prosperous future for Africa lies in investing in both people and technology. By supporting educational initiatives, providing training, and fostering innovation, we aim to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Our goal is to contribute to the long-term development of Africa by promoting practices that are environmentally and socially responsible. We are dedicated to supporting projects that not only drive economic growth but also enhance the quality of life for communities across the continent.

Our plans for The Gambia and Africa are centered around expanding our services, supporting digital transformation, and investing in local talent. By doing so, we hope to play a significant role in shaping a brighter, more prosperous future for The Gambia and the entire African continent.

The Standard: The market or people would like to know whether you are specifically an auditor or are into other financial services?

Morlu: We began as a public accounting and consulting firm, providing audits, tax services, and traditional accounting work. However, recognizing recurring issues in audits, we expanded into technology to develop solutions addressing these problems. Today, 85% of our revenue comes from software solutions, with the remainder from traditional services. We offer a range of software for various markets and ensure our products meet international standards.

The Standard: What is your advice to companies or Public Interest Entities (PIEs) and the Government regulatory authorities in terms of audit and financial reports?

Morlu: The transition to IFRS is crucial for The Gambia, and the enthusiasm from key stakeholders is promising. It’s essential to implement this transition in a phased manner, starting with critical entities and considering dual reporting schedules. This will enhance financial reporting quality and attract investment.

The Standard: What is your call to the Gambian market or people to seek or utilize your services?

Morlu: Our presence in The Gambia is not about competing with local firms but rather about fostering collaboration and providing support to enhance the quality of financial reporting and management across the country. We aim to be a valuable partner in helping local businesses and organizations achieve their financial and operational goals through our expertise and technology solutions.

We are eager to work with local firms to elevate their financial reporting standards and operational efficiencies. By collaborating with JS Morlu, businesses can benefit from our international experience and state-of-the-art technology, which can complement and enhance their existing capabilities.

Technology is a powerful tool for solving many of the challenges faced by businesses and government entities. The recent developments in The Gambia, such as GAMSWITCH and the Mastercard Gateway, represent significant strides toward improving financial transactions and security. GAMSWITCH is revolutionizing domestic money flow by addressing interoperability issues and enhancing security through features like SMS security alerts. The Mastercard Gateway, on the other hand, facilitates seamless global transactions, making it easier for Gambian businesses and individuals to engage in international commerce.

We encourage everyone to harness the potential of technology to improve business performance and convenience. Whether it’s adopting advanced financial management systems, integrating innovative payment solutions, or utilizing data analytics to drive decision-making, technology can provide the competitive edge needed to thrive in today’s fast-paced environment.

Reliable and accurate financial statements are crucial for the success of any organization. By utilizing our services, businesses can ensure that their financial reporting meets international standards, enhances transparency, and supports effective decision-making. Our expertise in accounting, auditing, and technology can help organizations achieve these goals.

We are committed to supporting and nurturing local talent and innovation. By working with us, Gambian businesses and professionals can access world-class training and development opportunities, contributing to the growth of a skilled workforce capable of driving future success.

We believe in the power of collaboration to achieve greater outcomes. By working together, we can create a robust ecosystem that supports the growth of local businesses, enhances financial management practices, and contributes to the overall development of The Gambia’s economy.

The Standard: What areas or gaps do you think JS Morlu can intervene and fill in The Gambia’s economy?

Morlu: One of the notable gaps in The Gambia’s economy is the absence of a fully functional open Application Programming Interface (API) system. APIs are essential for enabling different software systems to communicate and work together seamlessly. They facilitate the integration of various systems, which is crucial for enhancing efficiency and fostering innovation.

In many countries, APIs play a significant role in streamlining financial operations and enabling interoperability between different platforms. For example, in Nigeria, the presence of a comprehensive open API system has attracted substantial investor funding for startups, given the ease of integrating new solutions into existing systems. Similarly, Kenya is working towards implementing an open API system by 2025, as outlined in their payments system document. This initiative aims to create a more integrated and efficient financial ecosystem.

I have discussed this issue with the Minister of Finance, emphasizing the importance of incorporating an open API into The Gambia’s ITAS system for electronic tax collection. By doing so, we can ensure that the tax system is not only efficient but also capable of integrating with various private sector solutions. This integration would allow businesses to develop and implement tax software that aligns with the ITAS system, thus enhancing overall efficiency.

Furthermore, the development of open APIs for government systems could facilitate better integration across different sectors, promoting innovation and allowing for more flexible and scalable solutions. For instance, it would enable mobile money systems and other financial technologies to work together more effectively, improving the overall financial infrastructure.

The introduction of an open API system in The Gambia could address significant gaps in the economy by promoting integration, enhancing efficiency, and encouraging technological innovation. JS Morlu is committed to supporting this transition and leveraging our expertise to help The Gambia build a more connected and advanced financial ecosystem.

The Standard: Any final words?

Morlu: I encourage young Gambians and Africans to pursue their dreams with determination. The future of Africa depends on its youth, and with the right support, they can achieve greatness. At JS Morlu, we are committed to providing training, resources, and opportunities for growth to help build a prosperous Gambia.

The Standard: Thank you, Mr. Morlu, for your time and insights.

Morlu: Thank you for having me. It’s been a pleasure sharing our story and vision with you.